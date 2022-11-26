Paddy Pimblett Names Difference Between Him & Jared Gordon

Surging UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett has named what separates him from upcoming opponent Jared Gordon.

At UFC 282 next month, Pimblett will look to take the next step towards the major success he anticipates having inside the Octagon. Despite only being part of the promotion for just north of a year, “The Baddy” has already had his hand raised thrice, including twice on home soil in 2022.

Following a debut victory over Luigi Vendramini last September, Pimblett outlined his plans for this year, suggesting he’ll go 3-0 and become a box office star.

Having submitted Kazula Vargas in March and Jordan Leavitt four months later, the Liverpool native can complete his 2022 goals when he shares the cage with Jared Gordon for his first pay-per-view appearance.

Paddy the Baddy is back in action, as he is set to face @JFlashGordonMMA at #UFC282!



[ Dec 10 | @TMobileArena | Tickets on sale October 28th 🎟 | https://t.co/tdvQYyK5JS ] pic.twitter.com/g9nJHVtp90 — UFC (@ufc) October 22, 2022

While most acknowledge Gordon, who’s gone 3-1 in his last four outings and outpointed Leonardo Santos last time out, as his toughest test to date, Pimblett is as confident as usual heading towards the December 10 event.

Pimblett: “My Biggest Strength Is My Unpredictability”

During a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Pimblett spoke about his fourth UFC appearance and the opponent who’ll meet him in the Octagon for it.

Assessing the preparation his rivals do pre-fight, “The Baddy” suggested that there’s no way to train for a style as unique, well-rounded, and “unorthodox” as his. He named that as a major difference between himself and Gordon, who Pimblett believes isn’t difficult to train for.

“It’s weird (to fight me). I’m not like anyone else. You can’t train to fight me, ’cause there’s nobody like me,” Pimblett said. “I have unorthodox, wild striking. I have very unorthodox, weird jiu-jitsu; same with my wrestling… I’m a very unconventional fighter in general. I do Scouse-jitsu.

“My biggest strength is my unpredictability. No one knows what I’m gonna do. You don’t know whether I’m gonna come out and try to strike with you, wrestle, or try to jump a flying triangle. You don’t know what my plan is,” Pimblett continued. “I really respect Jared Gordon… but I know what his plan is. I know what he’s coming in to do. He does not know what I’m coming in to do.”

While he won’t be in England’s capital for his third outing of the year, Pimblett will hope to draw a similar crowd reaction with both his pre-fight walkout and performance inside the Octagon.

Should he do so, it’s safe to say that big things will be on the horizon for “The Baddy” in 2023.

Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Who do you think will have their hand raised at UFC 282, Paddy Pimblett or Jared Gordon?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.