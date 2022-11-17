Paige VanZant Gives Update On AEW Status Amid BKFC Return

With a date for her next BKFC fight set, former UFC star Paige VanZant has provided an update on her return to professional wrestling.

Since her departure from the UFC in 2020 following a quick submission loss to Amanda Ribas, VanZant has dipped her toes in multiple waters. As well as continuing her presence in combat sports through a lucrative deal with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, “12 Gauge” has ventured into the world of pro wrestling.

VanZant made her All Elite Wrestling debut this past May. Having previously appeared on AEW programming alongside her American Top Team teammates, the 28-year-old had her first taste of action in a mixed tag-team match.

But despite a positive start in sports entertainment, VanZant appeared to put that on hold while she returned her focus to fighting in the summer ahead of a planned return in August.

Her absence from pro wrestling has no doubt been prolonged by the cancelation of her scheduled London bout against Charisa Sigala. While she was left unhappy at the late failure, VanZant now has another attempt at making her third appearance under the BKFC banner set.

She’ll look to notch her first win in the sport when she returns to action in Albuquerque on February 27, 2023, as confirmed by BKFC President David Feldman.

Despite now having her immediate focus on her next chance to record a victory in bare-knuckle boxing, VanZant has provided an update on a return to pro wrestling.

VanZant Promises Wrestling Return In AEW

Whilst recently answering questions on Instagram, VanZant was asked whether or not she’ll be coming back to AEW.

Gangrel, the coach tasked with training VanZant for her venture into pro wrestling, recently put doubt over the former UFC fighter’s AEW career when he confirmed that he hasn’t heard from her since shortly after her first match.

Despite that, “12 Gauge” says she’s not done yet.

“Absolutely (I) will be (back) in AEW,” VanZant said. “But I don’t have any news on when yet. So stay tuned.”

Image Credit: AEW

First things first, though, VanZant will be determined to avoid an 0-3 record under the BKFC banner. In her first two outings, the Oregon native fell to decision losses at the hands of Britain Hart and former UFC rival Rachael Ostovich.

Will Paige VanZant be able to record her first victory in bare-knuckle boxing next time out?