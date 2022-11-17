Paige VanZant’s Bare Knuckle FC Return Revealed, Opponent TBD

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant will return to the Bare Knuckle FC ring at a February 27th event in Albuquerque, NM.

BKFC president David Feldman announced the news of VanZant’s return during a recent interview with journalist Curran Bhatia.

An opponent for VanZant’s BKFC return fight is expected to be announced in the coming months ahead of the event. She hasn’t fought in the ring since a loss to Rachael Ostovich at BKFC 19 last year.

VanZant lost her BKFC debut via a unanimous decision at BKFC Knucklemania in February 2021. This was after a UFC career that ended with a loss to Amanda Ribas at UFC 251.

VanZant was supposed to return to BKFC this past August against Charisa Sigala before the bout’s cancelation due to an undisclosed reason. The promotion alleged the issue stemmed from VanZant and her team.

Since her last BKFC fight, VanZant made her professional wrestling debut in All Elite Wrestling back in May. She participated in a tag-team style match against Tay Conti, Sammy Guevara, and Frankie Kazarian.

VanZant was one of the most intriguing female MMA prospects at the time of her UFC debut. She went on to pick up wins over the likes of Felice Herrig and Bec Rawlings.

VanZant isn’t ruling out an eventual return to MMA. At 28 years old, she has plenty of time to get back on track in her career.

