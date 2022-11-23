Paige VanZant Scheduled For ‘Special Guest Appearance’ In NYC Gentlemen’s Club

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant is taking her talents up to a gentlemen’s club in the Big Apple.

From the moment she signed with the UFC, VanZant has always looked to find ways to market herself outside of the cage, arguably ultimately ending up more popular for those extracurricular efforts than the ones she was showing in the cage. What started as an appearance on Dancing With the Stars has turned into a post-UFC career in the BKFC and pro wrestling, as well as an OnlyFans page.

Paige VanZant is Making a Guest Appearance In NYC

Now it seems like Paige VanZant is looking to explore some new opportunities completely removed from the world of combat sports. In fact, she is making a special kind of guest appearance, according to a Twitter post from New York City gentleman’s club Sapphire 39.

The post revealed that VanZant will be making an appearance at the Midtown club on December 16th. It is unclear whether this appearance will see her just doing meet and greets with fans, or if she intends on taking the stage as a performer on that Friday night, when she is accomplished also by a guest DJ.

“We can’t wait to welcome @paigevanzant to @NYSapphire39 on Friday, Dec 16! Get tickets now: posh.vip/e/paige-vanzant,” the announcement reads.

By clicking on the link, fans can pay $20 to purchase a VIP ticket in order to see Paige VanZant. In the description of the event details, they make a point to note the dancing background of the former UFC fighter, hinting at the idea that there may be some sort of routine or performance that may be done when she appears at Sapphire 39 on December 16th.

