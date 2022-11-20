Patricky Pitbull Waited Over 5 Hours For Stitches After Bellator 288 Loss

Patricky Pitbull lost his lightweight title to Usman Nurmagomedov at Bellator 288 but was apparently left waiting for medical care afterwards.

The older of the two Pitbull brothers Patricky was the reigning and defending lightweight champion heading into Bellator 288 after winning the title from Peter Queally. Unfortunately for him, standing across from him was undefeated cousin of the former UFC lightweight champ, Usman Nurmagomedov, who left little doubt across the five-round contest about who the better fighter was, earning a straightforward unanimous decision victory.

Patricky Pitbull Left Untreated

The lightweight title fight saw Usman Nurmagomedov leave a brutal cut above the eye of Patricky Pitbull. Apparently, the now-former champion could not get any help with closing up that gash after the contest.

Patricky’s brother Patricio Pitbull posted to his Twitter several hours after the fight, revealing that his brother was still awaiting stitches, over five hours later. On top of that, he claims this is not the only time this has been an issue with the Illinois Athletic Commission, who oversaw Bellator 288 in Chicago.

“Illinois Commission don’t serve for shit! Not a single doctor on site to stich my brother. We were sent to a hospital, treated like shit for more than 5 hours and still waiting! @bellatormma needs to have a medical team ready to do that on the events. Not the first time!” Pitbull wrote.

Illinois Commission don't serve for shit! Not a single doctor on site to stich my brother. We were sent to a hospital, treated like shit for more than 5 hours and still waiting! @bellatormma needs to have a medical team ready to do that on the events. Not the first time! pic.twitter.com/lOJNL6kz17 — Patricio Pitbull (@PatricioPitbull) November 19, 2022

If there really was no doctor on site to tend to Patricky Pitbull after his war with Usman Nurmagomedov, that is a truly bad look for both the Illinois Athletic Commission and Bellator. While this is not uncommon at a local MMA event, these kinds of problems should not persist at shows held by arguably the second-biggest promotion in the world.

What do you think of this revelation from Patricky Pitbull?