Paulo Costa Tells ‘Story’ About ‘Nice Guy’ Israel Adesanya

The rivalry between Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa has taken another bizarre turn.

Adesanya and Costa first faced off in 2020, with the then-middleweight champion defending his title in the main event of UFC 253, scoring a TKO over “Borrachinha” in the second round. However, in the time since then, their rivalry has only continued, with both men going back and forth through social media and interviews.

Paulo Costa Respects Israel Adesanya?

Paulo Costa has only amped up his trolling of Israel Adesanya in the weeks since the champ lost his title to Alex Pereira at UFC 281. Although there was one moment recently, where it seemed for a half second that “Borrachinha” was going to show respect to his old rival.

Posting to Twitter, Costa told what initially appeared to be a sweet story of Adesanya helping a fan during the UFC 253 fight week. However, much like the sport of professional racing, things turned left really fast as the true intentions of the story became clear as a troll job.

“Izzy is genuinely a really nice guy. I remember we’re doing a meet and great signing autographs and taking pictures before ufc253 abudhabi , just before we finish and go out, a baby start to cry in the queue, Adesanya clocked this and gently ASKED the Mother if him could help her with the problem. He gently grabbed the baby sat down in his seat with the babe on his knees, he pulled up his shirt and breastfed the baby there and then, true hero. If that doesn’t speak to someone’s personality then I don’t what will,” Costa wrote.

Much respect 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/R0U4yrOB2l — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) November 26, 2022

Not only was this a take on an age-old troll setup, but Paulo Costa landed a double blow by referencing the questionable issues that historically surrounds the pec of Israel Adesanya. It goes without saying that the Brazilian has one of the unpredictable social medias in all of MMA.

