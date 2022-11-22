Paulo Costa Reacts To Alex Pereira Uncrowning Israel Adesanya At UFC 281

Former UFC middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa was impressed with Alex Pereira’s championship-winning performance at UFC 281.

Now two weeks removed from the huge UFC 281 event, people are still talking. The main event of the evening saw Alex Pereira knock off former champion Israel Adesanya to become the new champion.

In the leadup to the fight much was made on the fact that these two men had fought two times before in kickboxing with Pereira winning both times. Adesanya was confident coming into the bout and although it seemed he was winning going into the fifth, Pereira ended the fight with the fifth round TKO.

Paulo Costa Is Giving Alex Pereira Props For HIs UFC 281 Win

Adesanya has been so dominant in the middleweight division for a long time. He successfully defended his title five times before falling to Pereira. Now that there is a new champion on top, it opens up new possible contenders in the conversation, one of whom might be Paulo Costa.

Costa is currently sitting in the number six spot in the official rankings. He could be moving toward the top in the near future if her can defeat a top-ranked fighter. He has been eyeing a title shot for some time now and had tuned in to UFC 281 to get a glimpse of his future possible opponents. He spoke to Submission Radio about what he thought about Pereira’s victory over his old nemesis.

“It was a very good fight. I think Adesanya was a little bit better than Alex,” he said. “But yeah, not one hand, a couple hands finished the fight. Alex has a lot of power (in) his hands, the small gloves. I was happy. I was very happy for Alex.”

Costa has been linked to a fight against former champion Robert Whittaker as his next bout. The pair have been rumored for the UFC 284 fight card being held in Perth Australia in February, but Costa has recently refuted the claim saying the contract has yet to be signed.

Hey guys I’m here again to say the obvious. I don’t have a deal to fight in Perth A lot of fans are sending their regards for this fight, but ITSNOT FOR REAL , anyway see u soon in mma or 🥊 boxing pic.twitter.com/Ieu68Nff4H — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) November 18, 2022

Costa has also been teasing a move to boxing when his UFC contract is up. If he does resign with the promotion perhaps a shot at Pereira in the near future could be an option. Costa is currently 13-1 in his career when fighting at middleweight.

