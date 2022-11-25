Paulo Costa Shares Head-Turning Prediction For Brazil’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Chances

It appears that Paulo Costa doesn’t like the chances for his native Brazil to win this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The South American country is well known in the combat sports world for Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and producing some of the finest fighters in MMA history, but it’s no secret that soccer reigns supreme as the nation’s favorite sport. Brazil is the only country to have won the FIFA World Cup five times, and the country’s current squad entered the ongoing 2022 tournament in Qatar as favorites to win a sixth time.

One Brazilian who apparently isn’t optimistic about his national team’s chances is UFC middleweight Paulo Costa, who took to Twitter to reminisce about previous squads and dismiss any chance of Brazil winning this year’s World Cup.

Brazilian soccer team were respectable when they had drug dealers to make party’s officials and shemale fucker Like Ronald at 2006 or 2002 . Now they all are feminists or apologize for being straight white . They cannot win wolrd cup sorry . Bring old times back pic.twitter.com/NJUfdjMyug — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) November 24, 2022

Costa Presents A Questionable Timeline

“The Eraser” is one of MMA’s most active Twitter users, and as with many of his tweets it’s difficult to tell how serious his comments about Brazil’s current World Cup team are. Nevertheless, the colorful language and reasoning behind his prediction has drawn more reactions than your standard sports “prediction.”

From a factual standpoint, 31-year-old specifically cites the Brazilian teams from 2002 and 2006, but his mention of “Like Ronald” somewhat complicates that timeline. Brazil last won the World Cup in 2002 with a legendary team that included the likes of Ronaldinho and Ronaldo, but neither of those players participated in the 2006 tournament.

The photo Costa includes does indeed feature Ronaldinho and a pistol-holding Adiel, which “The Eraser” apparently uses to illustrate the glory days of Brazilian soccer compared to the photo of current Brazilian national team stars Neymar, Casemiro, and Alisson.

Costa has established himself as one of MMA’s most unique personalities.

It remains to be seen if Costa might have a change of heart about Brazil’s team depending on how they perform in Qatar, but for now the 31-year-old would do well to focus on preparations for his next fight in Australia.

“The Eraser” is set to take on former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker on the main card of UFC 284, which is headlined by featherweight title-holder Alexander Volkanovski’s bid to become a two-division champion against recently-crowned lightweight king Islam Makhachev.

What’s your reaction to Costa’s tweet comparing the current Brazilian World Cup soccer team to the country’s previous national teams?