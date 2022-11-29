PFL Co-Founder: Kayla Harrison vs. Cyborg More Likely Than Ever

PFL co-founder Donn Davis doesn’t feel that Kayla Harrison‘s loss to Larissa Pacheco kills the prospects of a Cris Cyborg fight.

Davis is more optimistic than ever.

Harrison suffered a stunning defeat to Pacheco in their women’s lightweight trilogy at the 2022 PFL Championships. It was just the fourth time that she went the full fight distance and the first time she left the cage empty-handed.

Harrison is likely done competing in the season format, as she’s hinted on multiple occasions this year. She’s aiming for big fights with the likes of Cyborg, former teammate Amanda Nunes, and other top female fighters.

Talks of a Harrison/Cyborg super fight appeared off the table immediately following Harrison’s loss, although it may be headed in the opposite direction.

PFL’s Donn Davis More Optimistic About Kayla Harrison Vs. Cris Cyborg

During a recent interview with ESPN, Davis gave his thoughts on the likelihood of Harrison vs. Cyborg coming to fruition.

“I have a counter view to the Twitter universe,” Davis said of Harrison/Cyborg. “My view is simple: Cris was scared of Kayla and unwilling to take that fight prior to [last Friday]. I believe there was zero chance of that fight happening due to Cyborg’s fear of Kayla. Now, I think the odds of that fight happening have gone way up, and I still believe Kayla wins that fight.”

Cyborg is set to make her second boxing appearance later this year after winning her debut over Simone Silva. She remains under contract with Bellator and will eventually return to defend her women’s featherweight title.

Harrison and Cyborg have had bad blood over the past two years as talks of a fight have escalated. Cyborg’s reaction to Harrison’s loss included a positive message on social media after PFL 10.

The PFL will launch its pay-per-view division in 2023, setting up the possibility for Harrison/Cyborg to happen. If Davis’ comments are any indicator, serious negotiations could take place sooner than most may believe.

Will we see Kayla Harrison vs. Cris Cyborg in 2023?