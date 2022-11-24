2022 PFL World Championship Weigh-In Results

The Professional Fighter’s League will hold this year’s championship on their first Pay-Per-View for ESPN+ this Friday.

The event will have six world title fights, with the winners receiving one million dollars. The PFL World Championship main event will have the Women’s Lightweight Champion Kayla Harrison fight Larissa Pacheco for the third time. Harrison defeated Pacheco in both encounters and believes she’ll do it again.

Kayla Harrison (Image Credit: PFL MMA)

Pacheco aims to end Harrison’s undefeated record and take home one million dollars. She is on a five-fight win streak and has finished all five opponents by knockout. Going into this fight, Pacheco spoke with our Curtis Calhoun about her upcoming battle with Harrison, believing her opponent had become more arrogant than when they first fought.

While Harrison is considered a favorite, Pacheco has the power to shock fans with a win this Friday.

The co-main event features a PFL Featherweight Championship fight between Bubba Jenkins and Brendan Loughnane. Both fighters are coming into the PFL World Championship on a three-fight win streak and hope to defeat the other to earn one of their biggest career wins.

via PFL

The other title fights will be in the lightweight, welterweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight divisions. The card has the PFL debut of Aspen Ladd, who will face Julia Budd at women’s featherweight. Former UFC bantamweight title challenger Marlon Moraes is also coming out of retirement to fight Sheymon Moraes on the event’s undercard.

The PFL World Championship will occur at the Hulu Theater in New York City, New York, on Nov. 25. Tickets for the event are still on sale on Ticketmaster for as low as $89.55. Ticketmaster is also advertising a 25 percent discount if you get four tickets. The event will also stream live on ESPN+ for $49.99.

PFL

PFL World Championship Fight Card

Main Card (8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT, ESPN+ PPV)

Main Event – Women’s Lightweight Championship Bout: Kayla Harrison (154.4) vs. Larissa Pacheco (154.2)

– Women’s Lightweight Championship Bout: Kayla Harrison (154.4) vs. Larissa Pacheco (154.2) Co-Main Event – Featherweight Championship Bout: Brendan Loughnane (144.8) vs. Bubba Jenkins (145)

– Featherweight Championship Bout: Brendan Loughnane (144.8) vs. Bubba Jenkins (145) Heavyweight Championship Bout: Ante Delija (241.8) vs. Matheus Scheffel (254.2)

Women’s Featherweight Bout: Julia Budd (146) vs. Aspen Ladd (145.4)

Lightweight Championship Bout: Stevie Ray (154.2) vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier (154.6)

Welterweight Championship Bout: Dilano Taylor (169.4) vs. Sadibou Sy (169.6)

Light Heavyweight Championship Bout: Omari Akhmedov (202.8) vs. Rob Wilkinson (204.6)

Preliminary Card (5:30 PM ET/2:30 PM PT, ESPN+)