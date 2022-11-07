Poirier Shares What He Wants His Family To Learn From Chandler Fight

Dustin Poirier feels that his upcoming fight with Michael Chandler could profoundly affect those around him.

There is a big fight coming up for former interim champion Dustin Poirier. He will be taking on Michael Chandler on the main card of UFC 281 in New York City. This fight could have title implications for the winner, but to Poirier, it could mean more than that.

Poirier is coming off a title shot loss to Charles Oliveira. He has been one of the best fighters at 155 for years now but has not been able to secure the title after two different tries. He will be looking to rebound from the loss against Chandler and continue to push forward in search of a UFC belt.

Dustin Poirier Wants To Be A Role Model To His Family And Daughter

Poirier is hoping that showing that he can overcome a loss will set a good example for his family. He spoke about this in an interview with Heavy Sports.

“This is a huge fight in my career. First of all, I’ve never lost two fights in a row in my whole career since an amateur, I’ve never lost two fights in a row,” he said. “I want to prove to myself that I learn from mistakes, I get back to the grind, pick myself back up, and not only to myself, I want to prove to my family and for the fans, to my daughter that you can fall down and get back up and succeed. So, this fight for me personally, it’s very important for me to get a victory over another former world champion and add his name to my résumé and legacy.”

Poirier is usually a pretty respectful guy, but there has been some bad blood with Chandler leading up to this bout. The two were involved in an altercation at a UFC event before the booking of the bout.

Since then, the steam has cooled and the respect has come back, however, as fight week is now upon us, the two may exchange unpleasantries during media obligations and perhaps the fireworks will reignite when they are face to face.

Are you looking forward to the fight between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler?

