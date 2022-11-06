Polyana Viana Explains Absence From OnlyFans Following UFC Vegas 64 Win

UFC strawweight Polyana Viana hasn’t given up on OnlyFans just yet.

The 30-year-old got back into the win column after taking just 47 seconds to demolish Jinh Yu Frey at UFC Vegas 64 tonight. Viana blitzed Frey with a flurry of strikes that saw her claim her first KO victory since 2015.

The win was Viana’s third in four fights and comes after she lost to Tabatha Ricci via unanimous decision in May.

PHOTO: ZUFFA

Polyana Viana Addresses Absence From OnlyFans

Outside of her fighting skills, Viana is known to many for the regular stream of racy snaps that she posts to Instagram. And up until recently, the Brazilian was also treating her followers to a selection of even racier content via her OnlyFans page.

However, in recent weeks, Viana mysteriously disappeared from the predominately adult entertainment platform, causing many to wonder why. Speaking to the press after her victory tonight, Viana clarified that she not only hasn’t quit OnlyFans, but she’s also planning to speak to the platform’s owner in the coming days.

“Yeah, I’ll stay five more days here with my manager. We’re going to talk with the owner of OnlyFans and ask everything to restart,” said Viana in Portuguese via a translator.

When pressed on why she suddenly disappeared from OnlyFans, Viana offered a very simple explanation.

“No, I just moved to Sao Paulo,” said Viana. “I have a young son to take care of… I have cats, two dogs, I live far away from the school so I wasn’t able to manage to do everything.”

Will you be checking out Polyana Viana’s OnlyFans when it’s back online?