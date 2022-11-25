Queens MMA Gym Raises Money For Boy With Leukemia

An MMA gym in Bayside, Queens is doing their part to make a difference in a young boy’s life.

Butch’s Boxing and MMA gym in Queens, New York recently held a fundraising event for one sick boy in their communities. Two-year-old Aiden Kruger has been battling leukemia for over a year.

The Queens residents and members of this MMA gym decided to hold a fundraising event on Nov. 19 to help the family of Kruger. The event was a great success and the members of the gym put together nearly $5000 to help with food, medical bills, and any other needs the family has.

photo by Adrian Childress via qns.com

The event was held at the gym and featured demonstrations of all the different programs the gym runs. There were live boxing sparring sessions, Brazilian jiujitsu rolling sessions, and displays of the gym’s kid and teen boxing programs. There was also a meet-and-greet where children could take pictures with or talk to members of the FDNY and NYPD.

Owners of Butch’s Boxing and MMA, Butch and Amanda Rinaldi are no strangers to helping out their community. They have held events such as this one in the past to help other children in need and their families.

“Aiden looked like he had a blast, smiling and in tune with the whole show,” Amanda said to qns.com. “My students, especially the teenagers, are asking me when we can do the next one. Morale is great. It feels amazing doing for others, and I feel like everyone in that room was happy to contribute to Aiden’s special day.”

In addition to these kinds of charitable events, the Rinaldi’s have announced a new program at their gym called “Team Believe.” This program will allow for free MMA training and workouts for immediate family members of a child battling cancer.

