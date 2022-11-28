Raul Rosas Jr. & Brother Plan 2023 UFC Takeover

Raul Rosas Jr. isn’t the only member of his family looking to make history in the UFC Octagon for years to come.

Rosas earned a UFC contract by dismantling Mando Gutierrez on Dana White‘s Contender Series earlier this year. He’s the youngest addition to the UFC roster in the promotion’s history and will make his debut against Jay Perrin at UFC 282.

Rosas is an extraordinary talent for his age. He’s 6-0 in his professional career so far, with all but one ending in a finish.

The hype surrounding Raul isn’t just limited to him. His brother, Jessie, earned a 12-second knockout in his second MMA fight at Bear Fight FC 16 just days ago.

Siblings have impressed UFC audiences in the past, such as the Nogueira brothers and the Shevchenko sisters. Raul and Jessie are looking to add to that illustrious company.

Raul Rosas Jr. Isn’t The Only Fighter In The Family To Watch Out For

In a recent interview with FULL SEND MMA, Raul’s brother, Jessie proclaimed a new family dynasty is taking shape in the sport.

“I’m gonna be in his corner watching him make history,” Jessie said. “Next year, there’s gonna be two brothers in the UFC, I’m gonna go to Contender Series and get that UFC contract. It’s gonna be the Rosas brothers takeover.”

Jessie, 20, could earn a shot on DWCS sooner rather than later. The UFC has a history of allowing fighters with light experience to compete for a contract, as evidenced by former NCAA wrestling national champion Bo Nickal.

Rosas is looking to prove that his youth isn’t a deterrent, joining the ranks of young signees such as Maycee Barber and Chase Hooper. Fans might not have to wait long for Jessie to join him in the Octagon and give potential opponents headaches.

