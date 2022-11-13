Fighters React To Erin Blanchfield Smashing Molly McCann

Erin Blanchfield took on Molly McCann at UFC 281, and it was not particularly close.

Heading into UFC 281, there was a ton of hype and interest behind McCann, given her friendship with rising prospect Paddy Pimblett as well as the love and support she receives from her homeland. Looking to derail that hype train was Blanchfield.

Blanchfield had won her first three bouncing the UFC and was riding a six-fight streak overall. As a result, she was being considered one of the top prospects the women’s flyweight division.

Erin Blanchfield Decimates Molly McCann

Apparently nobody told Erin Blanchfield that Molly McCann was a highly hyped prospect, because she made short work of the Englishwoman, getting an early takedown and moving quickly to a mounted crucifix. From here, she was able to score an ungodly amount of unanswered ground and pound before securing a kimura at 3:37 of the very first round.

After such a one-sided performance against McCann, who had been the focus of a ton of promotional material recently, fans were extremely impressed with the showing from Blanchfield. They took to social media after the fact to shower her in praises.

“Erin Blanchfield just cannibalized alllllll that momentum Molly McCann built over this year. That was jaw dropping. She’s picking up some new fans tonight,” Brett Okamoto wrote on Twitter.

“TOTAL DOMINATION FROM BLANCHFIELD OVER MCCANN 😳” the ESPN MMA account wrote, summing up the fight well.

“Erin Blanchfield dominates Molly McCann from start to finish. Takedown, bludgeons her with elbows and finishes with a nasty kimura. Blanchfield is a monster,” Damon Martin wrote.

Erin Blanchfield dominates Molly McCann from start to finish.



“Savage stuff from Erin Blanchfield. Wow. What a performance,” tweeted Ariel Helwani.

“Nahhh son! Blanchfield is an absolute PROBLEM!! If yall didn’t know about her before, I’m sure y’all do now!” wrote bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling.

“Blanchfield is an absolute monster on the ground,” noted Brian Campbell.

This was nearly as impressive as a win could have been for Erin Blanchfield, who wasted no effort in dispatching of Molly McCann at UFC 281. After a win like that, she is no doubt due for a big step up in competition in her next outing.

Were you shocked by the way Erin Blanchfield beat Molly McCann?