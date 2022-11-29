Referee Admits Cheating To Help Manny Pacquiao Win 2000 Fight

A veteran boxing official has shockingly admitted that he cheated in order to ensure that Manny Pacquiao defeated Nedal Hussein in 2000.

Over two decades ago, then-prospect Pacquiao shared the ring with another thought-to-be rising star in “Skinny” Hussein, who was widely expected to establish his name on the global scene soon enough.

And in the fourth round of his WBC International super bantamweight title fight with Pacquiao, it looked as though the Australian was set to do just that after knocking his Filipino opponent down.

What happened next, however, was a moment that Hussein long contested. In front of his home fans, “PacMan” appeared to be given a much lengthier referee count than is permitted, eventually recovering en route to a 10th-round stoppage win.

Now, the result of the match has been brought back to the forefront of boxing discussion after the third man inside the ring that night, Carlos Padilla, admitted that Pacquiao’s victory was the result of corruption.

During an interview on the WBC’s YouTube channel, which has since been made private, the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame referee revealed that he’d been told of the importance of Pacquiao winning the bout given the matchups that would follow.

With that, Padilla engineered a standing count of over 15 seconds for his compatriot following the fourth-round knockdown.

“Manny was not a world champion yet, he was only good in the Philippines,” Padilla said. “That fight, I’m about to go and leave the following day and they told me, ‘Carlos, please, this is an important fight for Pacquiao, because the winner will have the chance to fight for the world championship.’ So, you know the opponent, Hussein, or whatever his name was. He is taller, younger, stronger, and a dirty fighter, managed by Jeff Fenech. So in the seventh (fourth) round, I think, Manny got knocked down, I thought he was going to get up, but his eyes were cross-eyed.

“I am Filipino, and everybody watching the fight is Filipino, so I prolonged the count. I know how to do it. When he got up, I told him, ‘Hey, are you okay?’ Still prolonging the fight. ‘Are you okay? Okay, fight!’ And then Hussein… because Manny was not like Manny is now, he wasn’t trained by Freddie Roach yet, he holds on for his dear life, and the guy throws him, and he went down again. I said to the opponent, ‘Hey, you don’t do this.’ You know, I was prolonging the fight. ‘You don’t do that. Okay, judges, [point] deduction.'” (h/t Mirror)

Padilla is also said to have laughed about another instance of cheating later in the fight, which saw him declare a cut to Hussein, which was the result of a headbutt, as having come from a punch. That ensured that the 10th-round stoppage cemented a victory for the hometown favorite.

Hussein Speaks On Being Cheated Out Of Win Over Pacquiao

After the controversial result, Manny Pacquiao went on to enjoy one of the most successful boxing careers of all time, becoming the only boxer in history to win 12 major world titles in eight different weight divisions.

Nedal Hussein, meanwhile, struggled to find passion for a sport that had mightily wronged him. Having previously campaigned hard in the years after the loss, “Skinny” has now given a fresh assessment of what Padilla’s now-confirmed cheating meant for his career and life.

“My first reaction? I was gutted,” Hussein said, as quoted by the Daily Mail. “I was just gutted. The arrogance of it. I was also really angry – I was burning. Winning that fight would have changed my life. I missed out on a couple of hundred grand and a world title fight. I would have been able to buy a house and been so much better off.

“I would have been able to establish my family earlier. And with my career, I missed out on the big fights (afterwards) because of it. It set me back four years. After a while you become the B-side… I hated the sport after that. I just couldn’t handle the politics… I’ve spoken to Manny a couple of times over the years, but never about the knockdown or the fight. It’s not his fault, it’s got nothing to do with him.”

Hussein also hit back at the interview on Instagram, labeling Padilla a “putrid dog” for his actions on October 14, 2000. The now-44-year-old went on to retire just seven years later in 2007.

Perceived corruption in boxing has long been a hot topic, but even so, a referee or official confirming their involvement in cheating will no doubt come as a shock for many fans, pundits, and fighters.

Carlos Padilla (Image Credit: WBC)

What do you make of the referee’s shocking admission surrounding Manny Pacquiao’s victory over Nedal Hussein?