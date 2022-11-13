MMA Twitter Reacts To Renato Moicano’s NSFW Octagon Interview At UFC 281

Renato Moicano just stole the show at UFC 281 with a dominant performance followed by an even more Alpha male Octagon interview.

In the featured preliminary bout, Brad Riddell took on Renato Moicano in a lightweight contest. Riddell came into the bout on a two-fight losing streak, with his most recent win coming over Drew Dober at UFC 263.

Moicano was also looking to get back in the win column after losing to Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 272 in March. Prior to that, Moicano defeated Alexander Hernandez via rear-naked choke at UFC 271 in February.

At the start of the fight, Moicano brought the pressure, landing a jab, knee to the body, and outlanding Riddell on the feet.

Over the mid-way point of the round, Moicano was able to take the fight to the mat and immediately take Riddell’s back. It wasn’t long until the Brazilian secured a rear-naked choke.

Much to the surprise of the commentating crew, Riddell put up little resistance to the choke and did not fight the hands before ultimately giving in and tapping out. You can check out the closing moments of the fight below.

MOICANO GETS THE SUB IN ROUND ONE 😤 #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/6lmwbzRMaA — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 13, 2022

Renato Moicano Delivers Octagon Interview For The Ages

As if his performance didn’t do enough to steal the show, Renato Moicano then delivered one of the most memorable Octagon interviews in recent memory. Below, you can catch some clips from the seismic promo.

Renato Moicano with one of the greatest post fight interviews in history😂😂#UFC281 | @moicanoufc



pic.twitter.com/RvC83lVBDd — Ben Thomas (@Benfthomas_10) November 13, 2022

MMA Twitter Reacts to Renato Moicano’s Show-Stealing Performance & Mic Skills

Let’s look in at some of the reactions to Renato Moicano’s first-round submission victory and colorful Octagon interview.

Two guys you don’t want on your back , Oliveira & Moicano. Heavy bjj aces #UFC281 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 13, 2022

Moicano by RNC. I’m not surprised 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

#UFC281 — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) November 13, 2022

Moicano just stole the night!! #UFC281 — Captain (@mize_trey) November 13, 2022

Dana White needs to pay that man. Renato with the best post fight interview #UFC281 — PURO SOCK CHECKIN YOU FOO’s #️⃣#️⃣ (@The_Homie_9er_G) November 13, 2022

Moicano getting $50k in fines 😂😂 #UFC281 — Carlos 🐨 (@stergey) November 13, 2022

MOICANO de king of the micrófono jajajajajajajaja #UFC281 — Daniel Novillo (@mmafanecuador) November 13, 2022

Renato Moicano with the best post fight speech ever 😂 #UFC281 — Wolvie (@iAmWolvie) November 13, 2022

Most surprising post fight speech ever not gona lie 😂😂😂😂#UFC281 — kay (@Special_Kay32) November 13, 2022

Which were you more impressed with: Renato Moicano’s first-round sub or his Octagon interview?