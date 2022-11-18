Renato Moicano Names Unique Way He’s Learned English

UFC lightweight Renato Moicano has revealed how he learned the English skills that recently helped him deliver a viral post-fight interview.

This past weekend at UFC 281, Moicano topped the event’s prelims in what was his first outing since a tough short-notice defeat at the hands of Rafael dos Anjos this past March at UFC 272.

More than just rebounding, though, Moicano ensured that his name was on the lips of many in the aftermath of a card that boasted a star-studded main slate and a pair of title changes.

While his performance, a first-round submission victory over formerly ranked 155lber Brad Riddell, helped him to accomplish that, the Brazilian went above and beyond when he took to the microphone alongside color commentator Joe Rogan.

The Moicano on display inside the Octagon certainly marked the arrival of a new person, with the Brazilian previously cutting a relatively quiet and humble figure.

On that switch-up, Moicano was asked by Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour why it took so long for him to put his personality on full display in the UFC. The former ranked featherweight noted that it came down to a matter of learning the English language first.

“Because it took a long time to learn English,” Moicano said. “It was very hard for me to speak English at the beginning. In last couple years, I have been trying to work on my English and trying to get better at it. It’s not perfect yet, but at least I can express myself the way I want.”

Moicano Improved His English On The Gaming Battlefield

Some people learn English through their parents, family members or friends. Others may pay for classes — Mateusz Gamrot, for instance, has been having regular lessons since raising his stock in the UFC.

But for some, more unconventional methods do the trick. That’s certainly the case for Moicano, who picked up his style of English on battlefields like Rust, Nuketown, and Highrise.

Yes, Duolingo step aside, the more than often profanity-laden lobbies in Call of Duty is evidently where the true language learning experience lies.

“I was trying to learn at the gym with the other fighters. But in American Top Team, we have so many Brazilians, that it’s hard,” Moicano said. “So, I started to play games like Call of Duty and all that stuff, so I started to talk with people on the games and I start to get better in English. I don’t know if it’s better, but I get used to (it). So, like I say, I know it’s not perfect, but it’s getting better.”

Given the NSFW nature of his post-fight interview at UFC 281, which had some awarding him a 10-7 over the ESPN employee responsible for censoring, it’s perhaps unsurprising that Moicano learned much of his vocabulary from volatile Call of Duty lobbies.

In any case, English is probably a better thing to carry over to MMA from the game than Paddy Pimblett’s UFC London ‘teabag’…

Paddy Pimblett really hit a Modern Warfare 2 teabag in the octagon after getting the W 😂 #UFCLondon



Never change. pic.twitter.com/xQiHdFYPpB — ModernWarzone 2.0 (@ModernWarzone) July 23, 2022

