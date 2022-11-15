Rising UFC Prospect Begins Training To Become Pro Wrestler

Another fighter from the MMA world has decided to start the process of becoming a professional wrestler.

Over the years, many fighters have made the transition from the MMA cage to the steel cage, with former legends such as Ken Shamrock, Dan Severn, Don Frye, and most recently Ronda Rousey each crossing over into the colorful world of pro wrestling during or after a successful MMA career.

And earlier this year, MMA star Paige VanZant also made her debut in the All Elite Wrestling promotion, though she is now taking a hiatus. And Jessica Eye also discussed a possible transition to pro wrestling.

Now, there’s another female who could be making her way to the WWE or AEW in the near future, that being 25-year-old prospect Miranda Maverick.

Saturday, Maverick took to social media to share the news after running into pro wrestling legend and Olympic gold medal winner Kurt Angle.

Nostalgia. I watched @RealKurtAngle growing up & got to meet him in person last night. Come see us at @bigeventny today!



P.S. I did the wrestling tryouts at @therockymtnpro & start training Monday 😎 And YES I’m still fighting for UFC for the foreseeable future 😉 pic.twitter.com/IgioRLXpTT — Miranda Maverick (@FearTheMAVERICK) November 12, 2022

Kurt Angle almost joined fellow wrestlers Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley in doing a wrestling-to-MMA transition, but it never came to fruition.

Miranda Maverick has won her last two fights, most recently defeating Shanna Young via unanimous decision last weekend at UFC Vegas 64. Overall, Maverick has a UFC record of 4-2.

If Maverick does decide to juggle pro wrestling and MMA, perhaps she will find herself on a collision course with MMA fighters Paige VanZant or WWE’s Shayna Baszler down the line. Or maybe she’ll be the one to dethrone reigning Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey in due time.

