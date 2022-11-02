Rose Namajunas Describes “Healing Process” Of New Doc

Former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas experienced personal growth while filming her upcoming documentary.

A film on Namajunas’ life, entitled Thug Rose: Mixed Martial Artist, is set to premiere on November 9th on UFC Fight Pass. The documentary tells Namajunas’ story from growing up in Milwaukee to her rise to one of the UFC’s biggest stars.

Namajunas didn’t grow up in a life full of luxury and positive influences. She experienced physical abuse and tragically lost her father when she was just 16 years old.

Namajunas has been open and honest when it comes to her past and has raised awareness of mental health issues. Her upcoming documentary not only gave her a massive platform to tell her story but also helped her work through challenges in her past.

Rose Namajunas Talks Troubled Past In Upcoming Documentary

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Namajunas explained what she learned by talking about her troubled past while filming.

“That was definitely a very difficult thing,” Namajunas said. “I definitely learn how much my family loves me, but it’s a healing process for all of us, because we’ve been through a lot. Just to see that come out on film, I don’t know. It’s hard to describe.

“Being able to forgive others or yourself and acknowledge that we’re not perfect, and those are just some important elements,” Namajunas continued. “Being able to take such hard things and turn it into gold. … It doesn’t always have to be doom and gloom. That is a part – there’s the highs and lows. So I think capturing those low moments is what just makes the high moments even better.”

Namajunas lost her strawweight title to Carla Esparza earlier this year but is focused on the chance to become a three-time UFC champion. A timeframe hasn’t been announced for her UFC return but she could be a win or two away from another title shot.

In the meantime, Namajunas continues to add to her accolades outside of the Octagon. She recently became the first UFC fighter to model for Victoria’s Secret as a part of their ‘Undefinable’ campaign.

Namajunas’ story is one of triumph and fans and viewers can learn a lot from watching the upcoming documentary.

Will you watch the new Rose Namajunas documentary?