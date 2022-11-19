Archives: Ronda Rousey Wants To “Kill Cyborg With Her Bare Hands,” Cyborg Responds (2022)

On this day eight years ago, we ran a story about Ronda Rousey’s desire to throttle Cris Cyborg with her bare hands.

Ronda Rousey vs. Cris Cyborg is arguably the greatest rivalry in WMMA history between fighters who never competed against one another. Historically, the two never restrained from taking a shot at one another, including eight years ago in the following article.

The MMA News Archives recently ran an installment where Cyborg insisted that a fight with Rousey ‘had to happen.’ And earlier this year, Cyborg stated that the end of Rousey’s MMA career was sad and that she should return.

Nevertheless, Ronda Rousey continues to thrive in the world of professional wrestling, while Cyborg is still a dominant presence in MMA and made her successful pro boxing debut earlier this year.

The following article is presented in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

On This Day Eight Years Ago….

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED NOVEMBER 19, 2014, 4:16 PM]

Headline: Rousey Says She Wants To “Kill Cyborg With Her Bare Hands,” Cyborg Responds

Author: Matt Boone

To say UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey is not a fan of Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino is an understatement.

During a recent interview with the folks at Bleacher Report, Rousey spoke about her intentions to “try and kill her with her bare hands.”

“She’s a fraud and she’s terrible for the sport,” said Rousey. “And if they are going to bring her into the UFC, it is my responsibility to put her away so she can’t ruin women’s MMA again. But I don’t think she has the right to compete. Coming in on PEDs in MMA is the equivalent of walking in there with a weapon. What’s going to ruin the sport is if someone dies in there, and the other person tests positive for steroids. Then we’re going to have our first homicide. Has anyone thought about that? Has anyone thought about that being more important than the numbers on one fucking card?”

Rousey continued, “She’s not thinking about every single woman that comes after her. About having people think she’s the best in the world, when in reality she’s just a fucking chemistry project. This sport deserves a champion that is way better than her. And if she tries to undo all the work I have done, then I’m going to try and kill her with my bare hands. And the only person that’s going to stop me is going to be the referee.”

Justino took to The Underground forum to fire back at Rousey’s comments.

“Hahaha, you say you want to try and kill me in the cage, but you are scared of 10 pounds?” said Cyborg. “Lets meet in the middle at 140 pounds. I’m tired of the bully talking.”

Cyborg also offered her services to Cat Zingano, who she offered to help train.

“Cat Zingano, if you are looking for a training partner let me know,” said Justino. “I can not wait to see you shut this girls mouth.”

Rousey vs. Zingano takes place at UFC 184 on February 28, 2015 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.