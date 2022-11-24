Ryan Spann’s Next UFC Opponent Revealed Weeks After UFC 281 KO

UFC light heavyweight contender Ryan Spann will waste no time getting back in the gym as he’s been booked to headline a February 25th UFC event.

Spann will face Nikita Krylov in his UFC return after earning a vicious knockout of former title challenger Dominick Reyes at UFC 281. He’s won three of his last four fights over Misha Cirkunov, Ion Cuțelaba, and Reyes.

MMA Junkie was the first to report the news of the Spann/Krylov booking.

Spann wanted a Top 5 opponent for his next fight but will get the No. 7 contender in Krylov. He’s won back-to-back fights over Volkan Oezdemir and Alexander Gustafsson.

Spann made his UFC debut against Luis Henrique in Sept. 2018, earning a unanimous decision victory. He went on to pick up three wins in a row before a knockout defeat to Johnny Walker.

Krylov lost his UFC debut to Jan Blachowicz in Sept. 2018 before earning wins over Walker and Ovince Saint Preux. A victory could potentially move him into the light heavyweight Top 5.

The Spann/Krylov main event is the latest 205lb headliner booked in recent days. Former title challenger Anthony Smith will face surging contender Jamahal Hill in March.

Spann/Krylov has yet to have a location and venue announced. The card also features intriguing prospects such as Victor Martinez, Ode’ Osbourne, and Hailey Cowan.

