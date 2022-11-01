Sean Brady Received Death Threat Before UFC 280 Loss

UFC welterweight contender Sean Brady had to deal with more than just preparing for Belal Muhammad ahead of UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi.

Brady suffered the first loss of his professional career against Muhammad on the UFC 280 main card. After a back-and-forth first round, Muhammad hit him with a barrage in Round 2 to clinch the TKO victory with seconds left in the round.

Brady is taking his loss to Muhammad in stride and has expressed relief following the fight. Before the loss to Muhammad, he earned wins over Michael Chiesa, Jake Matthews, and Court McGee.

In an interview earlier this year with MMA News, Brady went into detail about how he handles online criticism and trolls. While trolls have frustrated him in the past, he tends to ignore them and focus on his life and career more than social media.

One message Brady received days before UFC 280 didn’t warrant ignoring.

Sean Brady Explains How One Online Troll Went Too Far

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Brady revealed how one attempt at pre-fight trash talk from a fan crossed the line.

“Someone messaged her and said that if I won the fight against Belal that they would kill me and bury me in the desert – it was pretty bad,” Brady said.

“Dude, these fans, they’re scumbags. Don’t get me wrong, there’s great fans, then there are these people with fake profiles that write to you afterward. I just read this message [earlier this week] that was like, ‘You’re a piece of shit’ – they just say the most wild things to you.”

Brady is far from the only professional athlete who has received death threats from online trolls. Former UFC welterweight title challenger Colby Covington recently admitted that he deals with malicious messages on almost a daily basis.

Luckily, Brady and his wife weren’t in significant danger leading up to UFC 280 and the troll appeared to not be serious with their intentions. Brady’s story shows that fandom, as well as hatred for athletes, can at times be extreme.