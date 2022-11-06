Sean O’Malley Responds To Bryce Mitchell’s Warning With Five Words

Sean O’Malley has responded to Bryce Mitchell’s ominous warning.

O’Malley defeated former UFC bantamweight champion, Petr Yan, via a split decision at UFC 280 last month. Despite few believing that he did enough to win the fight on the judges’ scorecards, the final tallies went in his favor.

Like most of the post-fight scorekeepers having little faith in O’Malley, Mitchell was one of many fighters who felt Yan would beat him before the event. In response to Mitchell’s prediction of a Yan victory, O’Malley insinuated inbreeding leading to his birth.

To the surprise of virtually no one, Mitchell didn’t respond in kind to O’Malley’s comments. He hinted that if he and O’Malley came face-to-face in person, he would “take care” of ‘Suga’.

Sean O’Malley Chalks Bryce Mitchell Beef Up To A Misunderstanding

In a recent tweet, O’Malley changed course on his earlier remarks.

Never called brice an inbred — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) November 5, 2022

While O’Malley didn’t outright call Mitchell an inbred, his comments didn’t exactly hint at anything different, which is likely why Mitchell reacted so soundly.

O’Malley is on the verge of a bantamweight title shot following the win over Yan. He’s been proposed as an interim title fight challenger as brainstormed by Henry Cejudo.

Mitchell will face Ilia Topuria in his return at UFC 282 following a victory over Edson Barboza at UFC 272. He’s won 15 straight to begin his career.

O’Malley has hinted at a future move to featherweight, making an eventual matchup with Mitchell not out of the question. His falling short of apologizing to Mitchell will likely do little to extinguish Mitchell’s fire.

What do you make of the Sean O’Malley/Bryce Mitchell beef?