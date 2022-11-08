Sean O’Malley Draws Similarity Between His & Jake Paul’s Detractors

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley believes his detractors have a similar mindset with regards to the boxing success of Jake Paul.

Late last month, YouTuber-turned-pugilist Paul entered the ring for the first time in 2022. Putting his desire to defeat an established pro-boxer on hold for the time being, “The Problem Child” returned to the pool of mixed martial arts veterans to select his next opponent.

But unlike his 2021 bouts opposite Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, Paul shared the ring on October 30 with one of the greatest strikers in MMA history, “The Spider.” Not only that, but Silva also boasted prior boxing success having outpointed former WBC champion Julio César Chávez Jr. last year.

Despite marking Paul’s stiffest test to date, though, the Brazilian was unable to blemish the former Disney star’s record for the first time, falling to a defeat on the scorecards.

Following the contest, a plethora of conspiracy theorists took to social media to allege that the Showtime pay-per-view headliner was “rigged.” Those sharing the sentiment posted a certain angle of the eighth-round knockdown that appeared deceptive with regards to the shot landing.

Having had a front-row seat for Paul’s latest triumph inside the ring, O’Malley has no doubt that “The Problem Child” won fair and square and believes that those who doubt as much are the same ones who brand his win over Petr Yan a “robbery.”

O’Malley: ‘Paul Won & I Won, No Question’

During a recent episode of the podcast, he hosts alongside his brother, O’Malley reflected on his experience ringside in Arizona for Paul’s sixth victory as a professional boxer.

Firmly dismissing any talk of a “rigged” contest, O’Malley compared Paul’s need to defend the result to his own following UFC 280. In Abu Dhabi, the now-#1 bantamweight contender was awarded a controversial decision victory over Yan, which left many fans, fighters, and pundits branding the result a “robbery.”

According to O’Malley, the same people who dismiss his victory also accuse Paul of fixing his latest win. For the Montana native, anyone who buys into such narratives is “dumber than a rock.”

“After the fight was over, 100% he won. It was like my fight; it was no question. There was no question; he won, I won,” O’Malley said. “It was pretty plain and simple. Jake knocked him down in the eighth… Dude, the same people who said it was rigged were saying (Yan) got robbed.

“Those people are so stupid, dude. Like, here’s a rock and here’s those people (gestures below). Rocks are smarter than those people. If you guys think my fight was a robbery, you’re dumber than a rock,” O’Malley added. “If you think Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva was rigged, you’re dumber than that. It’s Anderson Silva. There’s no way.”

While he initially appeared surprised at the result in the eyes of many, O’Malley has since dismissed any notion that he wasn’t expecting to have his hand raised. And having rewatched the three-round affair, the 28-year-old firmly believes he did enough to defeat the Russian.

