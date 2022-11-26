Sean O’Malley Responds To Petr Yan’s Threats To Leave The UFC

Sean O’Malley has some thoughts on recent comments made by Petr Yan.

If there has ever been an example of how quickly fortunes can change in MMA, it is Petr Yan. He went from feared champion to losing his title due to an illegal kn ee and has now faced losses in three of his last four after suffering a split-decision defeat to Aljamain Sterling in their rematch, as well as O’Malley in one of the most highly contested decisions of all time.

via Instagram @sugasean

Sean O’Malley Responds To Petr Yan

Following this string of setbacks, Petr Yan has expressed his frustrations and suggested that he may not stay in the UFC much longer. This is something that Sean O’Malley is paying attention to quite closely, as he explained in his recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience.

Here, O’Malley spoke to how unfortunate the situation is that Yan has found himself in, but ultimately feels like parts of it are in his own hands. So, while Suga’ Sean understands why his former foe feels like the UFC does not have his back, he has a limited amount of sympathy for the former champ.

“It’s so crazy, like if Yan didn’t (illegally knee Aljamain Sterling), Yan wouldn’t have ended up having to fight me. He’s just had such… like, that sucks,” O’Malley said. “I’m so curious what that dude does next. I think he’s been kinda off the grid, not saying stuff. He feels like the UFC doesn’t have his back or whatever. I’m like, first of all, you fucking kneed a guy while he was down. That was your own fault, didn’t have anything to do with the UFC. They give you a rematch, you lose a close fight to Aljo, then you lost a close fight to me.”

Despite Sean O’Malley’s brutally honest response to Yan’s frustrations, he ultimately seems to have respect for Petr Yan and does not seem to want him out of the UFC. After the two of them had such a close fight, it would be a shame to never see a rematch between these two top bantamweights at some point down the line.

Do you think Petr Yan is going to leave the UFC? What other promotions would make sense for him?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.