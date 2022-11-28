Sean O’Malley Reveals Bet UFC’s Gambling Ban Prohibited Him From Making

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley could’ve made a lucrative payout if he was allowed to bet on a recent UFC 281 fight.

O’Malley defeated former bantamweight champion, Petr Yan, at UFC 280 last month. He’s now the top contender in the stacked 135lb division and could get a title shot for his next Octagon appearance.

O’Malley and other fighters are banned from gambling on fights while they’re under a contract with the UFC. The promotion enacted the new policy as an addition to its Code of Conduct.

The new policy not only eliminates the opportunity for fighters to bet on UFC competition but also to host gambling-related podcasts and other media. This prohibits those such as James Krause, who has provided gambling advice, from moving forward in this endeavor.

While he can’t bet on fights, O’Malley recently pointed to one of his bantamweight colleagues who he would’ve put money down on in a heartbeat.

Sean O’Malley Wanted To Bet High On Chris Gutiérrez

During a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, O’Malley tabbed a recent bantamweight fight that he would’ve bet money on.

“I’m not allowed to bet on fights now,” O’Malley said. “Betting on yourself? It’s so weird. I looked at Chris Gutiérrez and I looked at Frankie, and I’m like Chris is probably gonna knock him out. I would’ve put money on it.”

Chris Gutiérrez, like O’Malley, has been on a roll in the bantamweight division. He’s won four straight and hasn’t lost since his UFC debut against Raoni Barcelos in Nov. 2018.

Gutiérrez sent Frankie Edgar into retirement in brutal fashion with a first-round knockout at UFC 281. The victory landed him a spot in the latest divisional rankings at No. 13.

O’Malley could’ve made good money on Gutiérrez, although the recent ban makes the gamble a ‘what-if’ for the UFC star.

