Sean O’Malley Reveals What He’s Heard About Cejudo’s Finances

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley has responded to Henry Cejudo‘s pitch for an interim bantamweight title bout at UFC 284.

O’Malley earned a split decision win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 to earn the top contender spot. He’s been on a roll with recent knockouts of Raulian Paiva and Thomas Almeida.

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling has hinted at taking some time off following his win over TJ Dillashaw at UFC 280. This puts top contenders, such as O’Malley and the returning Cejudo, by themselves to decide who will get the next title shot.

Amidst Sterling’s admission, Cejudo recently reached out to UFC President Dana White on Twitter to pitch an interim title fight between himself and O’Malley. Shortly after Cejudo’s tweet, O’Malley responded to Cejudo’s idea and says it may have a monetary aim.

Sean O’Malley Alleges Henry Cejudo Is Broke Ahead Of UFC Return

© Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports and Zuffa LLC

During a recent interview on The MMA Hour, O’Malley revealed that Cejudo’s motivation for returning to the UFC might be financially based.

“I heard from someone close to Henry that he’s got like $37 in the bank, and he’s literally just trying to do anything to get some money, and trying to book a fight,” O’Malley said. “I don’t know… Henry’s like an opening main card, kind of co-main event kinda dude. So, I don’t know. Even if him and Aljo go fight, they’ll probably be some co-main event on some card. It’s hard to say, I feel like every time we talk about this guy, it’s like, is he actually coming back? So, I don’t really put much thought into that.”

O’Malley’s disinterest in a fight with Cejudo comes after the two had a backstage altercation at UFC 276. Cejudo retired following UFC 249 but is back in the USADA testing pool.

O’Malley wants profitable fight nights going forward and might feel Cejudo doesn’t believe the pay-per-view cachet of other bantamweights. This echoes Sterling’s recent fears that fans wouldn’t care about a fight between him and Cejudo.

Cejudo hasn’t responded to O’Malley’s claims and there’s no significant evidence to show that he’s in trouble financially. However, the two train close to one another in Arizona, making it not out of the question of having mutual friends to get the inside scoop on each other.

As Cejudo gets ready for his UFC return, a showdown with O’Malley could be on the table.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.