Sean O’Malley Shares Thoughts On Potential Pereira vs. Chimaev Matchup

Sean O’Malley has given his take on how a potential middleweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Khamzat Chimaev would go down.

Chimaev has for some time had his eyes set on Pereira, having first called out the Brazilian in July. Then following Pereira’s title-clinching victory over Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 earlier this month, Khamzat almost immediately fired off a series of tweets calling him out, claiming that the fight would be “easy money.”

UFC President Dana White has however shut down any talk of the potential showdown, with Khamzat slated to take on Colby Covington at welterweight next. Not one to turn down any fight, Chimaev has long expressed his interest in taking on Covington too.

He’s even raised his hand to move up to light heavyweight to take on Jiří Procházka or Glover Teixeira if either pull out of their UFC 282 matchup on December 10.

O’Malley Shares His Pick For Pereira vs. Chimaev

The intriguing stylistic matchup that Pereira vs. Chimaev offers has many fans and pundits guessing as to how it would go down. Some believe Pereira’s heavy hands could see him get it done, while others are certain Chimaev’s phenomenal wrestling could see him exploit the Brazilian’s largely absent ground game.

One man to weigh in on how it could all go down is O’Malley, who gave his prediction on his Bromally podcast.

“If I had to put money on a fight with Alex versus Khamzat, I’d put it on Khamzat, said O’Malley.” Khamzat might grab a hold of that motherf**ker…Khamzat can grapple big scary guys like that… I’d put money on Khamzat.”

Asked by his co-host whether he thinks Chimaev is the scarier of the duo, O’Malley replied in the affirmative.

“Yeah I do, like I mean Khamzat’s grappling is good…it’s good and his striking…and he can knock motherf**kers out…Pereira’s probably the more technical striker, but when it comes to who’s more scary I’d say Khamzat,” said O’Malley.

