Sean Strickland Gives Update On Twitter Ban After Elon Musk Purchase

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland is bringing his rants and colorful personality back to Twitter.

Strickland will face former title challenger Jared Cannonier in his Octagon return next month. He returns following an injury he suffered that forced the fight to be pushed back.

Strickland, who often avoids self-censorship, is one of the most polarizing personalities in the sport. He’s known to rant about various social issues, including U.S. President Joe Biden and his overall thoughts on women.

But Strickland’s presence on social media has been limited in recent months following his indefinite ban on Twitter. This came after he made controversial remarks about gun ownership and transgenders, which forced the company to suspend his account.

Business magnate Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter has returned many previously banned account holders to the platform, and Strickland intends to be a part of that crowd.

Sean Strickland Promises Twitter Return

Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

During a recent interview with Helen Yee, Strickland gave an update on his indefinite Twitter ban and a potential second account.

“The thing about Twitter, it’s fucking cancer,” Strickland said. “The worst parts of me come out, so yes I’m gonna make a fucking Twitter. I’m gonna make a Twitter, why the fuck not? I miss calling you guys pussies and not being banned…I can’t wait to get back on Twitter.”

Not everyone in the MMA community is a fan of Musk’s ownership. MMA journalist Ariel Helwani recently teased a potential leave from the platform amidst some of the toxicity from trolls and online bullies.

In addition to his social media ventures, Strickland is looking to get back in the win column following a UFC 276 loss to Alex Pereira. Before that, he won six straight over the likes of Uriah Hall and Jack Hermansson.

Strickland remains active on Instagram and revealed he now has a girlfriend. As his return to Twitter nears, so do the unpredictable posts from one of the UFC’s wild men.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.