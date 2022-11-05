Sean Strickland Predicts Israel Adesanya Vs. Alex Pereira

Sean Strickland has given his thoughts on the highly-anticipated upcoming middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira.

Strickland will face Jared Cannonier in his Octagon return at a UFC Fight Night event on December 17th. He returns following a first-round knockout loss to Pereira at UFC 276 and is looking to get back into the middleweight title picture.

Adesanya will defend his middleweight belt against Pereira, a longtime foe during their time competing in Glory Kickboxing. Pereira has defeated Adesanya twice in kickboxing and is the only fighter in any sport to knock him out.

While Strickland has had his fair share of beef with Adesanya, he feels he’ll get the job done and successfully defend his title at UFC 281.

Sean Strickland Explains Why Israel Adesanya Will Beat Alex Pereira

MMA Fighting and Zuffa LLC

Strickland explained his prediction during an appearance on Brendan Schaub’s Food Truck Diaries podcast.

“I got Izzy,” Strickland said. “Izzy’s gonna dance around, fuckin’ run around, fight like a bitch. He’s not gonna stand in front of him. It’s not smart. So I think Izzy’s gonna win, Izzy has a very strange body type. It’s hard to fight.”

Adesanya came under criticism amidst his unanimous decision win over Cannonier at UFC 276. He out-pointed Cannonier from start to finish but some fans and pundits felt his counter-heavy approach didn’t make for an entertaining fight.

Strickland could potentially earn a middleweight title shot with a win over Cannonier in December and he feels his next fight could come against Adesanya.

