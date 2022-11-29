Sean Strickland Threatens To “F*** Up” Driver In Latest Road Rage Incident

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland‘s latest evening ride hit a speed bump when he got into another heated exchange with a driver.

Strickland has been known to have a short fuse while out and about near his MMA gym home in Las Vegas. Whether on his motorcycle or in a car, he’s repeatedly found himself in road rage-type situations.

Earlier this year, Strickland got into a heated verbal confrontation with a female driver after allegedly getting forced off the road. He shared the incident on social media and claimed he hated “old rich white women”.

As Strickland is just weeks away from his UFC return, he got into another altercation that nearly turned violent.

Sean Strickland Gets In Another Confrontation While On Local Roads

Check out the confrontation and aftermath below, as re-shared by MMA Mania.

Last year, Strickland got into a heated exchange in which he asked if a driver had guns or knives and challenged him to fight on the side of the freeway.

Strickland will return to the Octagon against former title challenger Jared Cannonier next month. He returns following a first-round knockout loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 276.

Strickland has proven to never be afraid of a potential scrap. He recently took on an online troll and professional boxer in a wild sparring session that went viral online.

Strickland’s road rage incidents are becoming more common, although none have resulted in any physical clash. Hopefully, that won’t change as the incidents pile up and his buttons continue to be pushed.

What is your reaction to Sean Strickland’s latest road rage?