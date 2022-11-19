Serghei Spivak: “I Don’t Do The Rankings”

Serghei Spivak isn’t particularly concerned about the person standing across from him in the cage, and he definitely isn’t worried about where he stands in the UFC rankings.

The 27-year-old is currently experiencing his best year in the UFC since joining the promotion in 2019. After having a three-fight win streak snapped by Tom Aspinall in September 2021, “Polar Bear” has stopped Greg Hardy and Augusto Sakai this year and is currently the UFC’s #12-ranked heavyweight.

Spivak’s recent wins have earned him a spot in his first UFC main event at UFC Vegas 65, where he will meet former title challenger Derrick Lewis. “The Black Beast” has had a considerably less successful year than the Moldovan, as he’s been stopped in his last two fights against Tai Tuivasa and Sergei Pavlovich.

Even though Lewis has lost his last two bouts, a victory over the 37-year-old would be the biggest name on Spivak’s record and extend his current winning streak to three fights.

Spivak Dismisses Rankings Discussion

Most fighters are used to answering questions about their opponent before a fight, but Spivak has continually deflected efforts to coax out his thoughts on Lewis leading up to UFC Vegas 65.

Even though he’s avoided discussing specific details of his next matchup, the 27-year-old has at least been willing to comment on his future plans in the UFC.

Spivak was asked at the UFC Vegas 65 media day if he could see himself making a significant jump in the rankings with an impressive win over Lewis, a question that “Polar Bear” initially dismissed the same way he had any queries about his opponent.

Spivak stopped Augusto Sakai in the first round of their fight in August. (Zuffa LLC)

“Yeah, I don’t do the rankings. I mean whatever happens in the rankings is what happens,” Spivak said via a translator. “But obviously that’s our goal, to climb up and to be a contender. That’s what’s important. My dream is to be a champion, it’s my goal to be a champion, that’s what we trained for. You know, the idea is that I’m gonna do whatever it takes to climb up these ranks and become a champ.”

Even if he’s not particularly concerned with the rankings, a win over the #7-ranked Lewis in his first UFC main event would go a long way towards helping Spivak achieve his goal of challenging for the promotion’s heavyweight title.

What do you think of Spivak’s comments regarding where he stands in the UFC rankings?