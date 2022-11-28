Shavkat Rakhmonov Open To Future Training With Khabib’s Team

Rising UFC welterweight contender Shavkat Rakhmonov has discussed the possibility of training with Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s team down the line.

Rakhmonov, a former champion under the banner of Russia’s M-1 Global promotion, has been an unstoppable force since arriving on MMA’s biggest stage in 2020. Fresh off a title win and subsequent defense in 2019, “Nomad” debuted inside the Octagon in style, submitting Alex Oliveira at UFC 254.

After continuing his conquest of the Brazilian roster at 170 pounds, tapping out Pará’s Michel Prazeres and knocking out the Rio de Janeiro-based Carlston Harris, the surging Kazakh set his sights further North, taking out Haiti’s best.

In the biggest scalp of his career to date, Rakhmonov submitted perennial contender Neil Magny this past June at UFC Vegas 57.

Having secured an ascent to #10 on the welterweight ladder, Rakhmonov is now perhaps only a couple of notable victories away from a shot at divisional gold.

And as if his current form, well-rounded skill set, and experience training with some of the best at Kill Cliff FC wasn’t intimating enough, the 28-year-old is open to sharing a gym room with some unstoppable Dagestanis in the future…

Rakhmonov “Very Interested” In Prospect Of Training With Team Khabib

During an interview with Vestnik MMA, Rakhmonov was asked whether he’s thought about utilizing the talent on offer at the American Kickboxing Academy, where the likes of UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev, Bellator titleholder Usman Nurmagomedov, and unbeaten bantamweight prospect Umar Nurmagomedov train under the coaching of Javier Mendez and MMA great Khabib.

With that in mind, as well as the presence of prominent figures close to his weight, such as ACA middleweight titleholder Magomedrasul Gasanov, Rakhmonov noted that while he’s not given the possibility of training with the team much thought, it’s something he’s certainly interested in.

“I haven’t thought about it yet,” Rakhmonov said. “Maybe in the future, if the opportunity presents itself. I’d be very interested in training with them. They have a very good school.” (h/t Red Corner MMA)

Before too much focus on a collaboration with “The Eagle” and his students, Rakhmonov will be looking to get past his next challenge with the help of familiar faces in his camp.

Having entered the top 10 at welterweight, “Nomad” will look to take the next step towards the title on January 14, when he meets #6-ranked contender Geoff Neal at UFC Vegas 67.

You have my respect. See you soon 👊🏼 https://t.co/naz4WbUEUw — Shavkat “Nomad” Rakhmonov (@Rakhmonov1994) October 7, 2022

Would you like to see Shavkat Rakhmonov under the tutelage of Khabib Nurmagomedov?