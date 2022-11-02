Sonnen: Paul/Silva Was The “Best Boxing Match I’ve Ever Seen”

Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has laid high praise on the boxing match between YouTuber-turned-pugilist Jake Paul and MMA great Anderson Silva.

Paul and Silva collided this past weekend in the headliner of a Showtime pay-per-view, which went down from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. For “The Problem Child,” the bout marked his sixth as a professional since venturing into the sport in 2020. “The Spider,” meanwhile, was competing in his third pro match since departing the UFC.

In what was no doubt the toughest test of his blossoming career to date, Paul secured a victory over the man widely regarded as the greatest striker in mixed martial arts history. After eight rounds of action, which included a late knockdown for the Cleveland native, all three judges scored the bout in favor of Paul.

With the result, Paul dealt another blow to his sizable group of detractors, who’ve long criticized his place in the sport and doubted his abilities. Even with the result, many of them have attempted to delegitimize Paul’s latest triumph owing to Silva’s age.

Sonnen, however, was certainly impressed with the polarizing 25-year-old’s efforts — so much so, he’s labeled the Silva contest as the “best boxing match” he’s ever seen…

Sonnen: ‘I Was Into Paul/Silva Bell To Bell’

During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen — who played a part in the buildup as a mediator for a couple of press conferences — reflected on how Saturday’s headliner played out.

If boxing fans are asked for their takes on some of the best boxing matches in history, a number of legendary clashes will no doubt come up, from Evander Holyfield vs. Mike Tyson 2 to Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder’s memorable first dance.

For Sonnen? Paul vs. Silva sits at the top of the pile.

“I got a lot of thoughts on the boxing match,” Sonnen said. “I spoke with Chris Camozzi, and this irritated him so much. I said, ‘Chris, it was the best boxing match I’ve ever seen.’ As a professional standup fighter, it was annoying, but hear me out… Guys, I put boxing as my second sport… I don’t wanna be hard on it, but I’m just sharing with you, it’s painfully dull.

“When I say it was the best fight I’ve ever seen, I was into it bell to bell. My texts were going off, I’ve got friends that were into it… I’m on the edge of my seat,” Sonnen continued. “We must give Paul credit for everything… I loved it… Not only the drama, not only old vs. young and the storylines; it was eight rounds. When this fight was over, for the first time in my life of watching a boxing match… I wanted to see another round. I can’t say that about another fight.”

Sonnen is certainly not the only high-profile individual to laud Paul’s efforts in Glendale. WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán also showed his approval for the online star’s place in the sport, insisting that he’s proved himself to be a “legit fighter.”

Thank you sir. We are just getting started. https://t.co/jui6Ru9LmM — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 30, 2022

What are your thoughts on Chael Sonnen’s assessment of Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.