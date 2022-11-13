Fighters React To Ryan Spann’s Nasty KO Against Dominick Reyes

Ryan Spann earned the biggest victory of his career when he knocked out Dominick Reyes in the first round of their fight at UFC 281.

Much of the discussion heading into the matchup revolved around Reyes making his return to the cage after more than a year away. “The Devastator” showed he was eager to fight when he started throwing big strikes from the opening bell, but Spann continually landed counters before threatening a guillotine choke within the first minute of the bout.

Although Reyes appeared undeterred by the counters coming back this way, the 32-year-old ended up eating a jab that sent him falling to the canvas even as a follow-up right hand collided with his head on the way down.

SUPERMAN SPANN PUT HIM TO SLEEP 😴 #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/Zi7gCOE2us — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 13, 2022

Spann now has two-straight first-round finishes after he submitted Ion Cutelaba earlier this year, but the quick knockout of a former title challenger in Reyes was easily his most impressive win so far.

Fighters React To Spann’s Brutal KO

UFC 281 had already featured a few first-round knockouts before Spann finished Reyes, but plenty of other fighters were impressed by the power shown off by the 31-year-old.

Spann is the man with power in his hand! #UFC281 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 13, 2022

I know I didn’t just see a KO jab 😯 #Ufc281 — Khaos williams (@khaosOXwilliams) November 13, 2022

Superman Just Killed a Man #Ufc281 — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) November 13, 2022

The bronze bomber of the ufc! Scary power — Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) November 13, 2022

