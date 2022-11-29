Stephen Thompson To Have ‘Wonderboy’ Singer Walk Him Out At UFC Orlando

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson will have Jack Black accompanying him for his UFC Orlando walkout.

Thompson will face Kevin Holland in the UFC Orlando main event this Saturday. He returns following a long absence since a loss to Belal Muhammad last December.

Along with his inside-the-Octagon elite-level striking, Thompson is also known for his iconic ‘Wonderboy’ walkout. He’s used ‘Wonderboy’ by Black’s Tenacious D as his walkout song throughout his career.

Black will not only be in attendance for UFC Orlando this weekend but will also be a major part of Thompson’s walk to the Octagon as he gets ready to face Holland.

Jack Black Set To Join Stephen Thompson For UFC Orlando Walkout

During a recent appearance on Won’t Back Down Radio, Thompson revealed his pre-fight walkout plans.

“I got Jack Black to walk me out,” Thompson said. “He may lip sync or something, but I don’t think he’s gonna sing it. He asked me ‘how cool would it be if I walked you out?’…I would be just happy if he was at the fight…the management took care of it from there, and made it happen.”

The 53-year-old Black has enjoyed a successful career in movies, and music, for years. He won a Grammy for Best Metal Performance and is a member of Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

Thompson is looking to get back on track in his MMA career after losses in four of his last six fights. He’s picked up wins over the likes of Jorge Masvidal, Rory MacDonald, and Johny Hendricks during his Octagon tenure.

As Thompson gets ready for what could be potentially one of his last fights in the UFC, he’ll look to get fired up by having Black at his side.

