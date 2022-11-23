Stipe Miocic Reveals Recent Passing Of His Father In Heartfelt Post

Stipe Miocic has a more than reasonable explanation to not be in consideration for a Jon Jones fight.

It was recently revealed that the UFC was in serious talks for Jones to make his return, with primary plans being for him to face Francis Ngannou for the title and a back-up plan being for the former light heavyweight champion to face Curtis Blaydes. This made fans question why Miocic was specifically excluded from these talks, given that he has not competed since dropping the belt to Ngannou in March of 2021.

Stipe Miocic Mourns Loss Of His Father

It did not take long for Stipe Miocic to speak up and reveal one of the reasons why he may be unavailable for the timetable that accompanies Jon Jones’s return. Unfortunately, it is a heartbreaking reason, and one that makes his hesitation more than understandable.

Posting to his Instagram, Miocic revealed that his father had passed away over the weekend. This lengthy message was a heartfelt one from the often-stoic former champ, where he shared tender words about his father, who was a clear support in his life.

“This took a little bit to write this, I didn’t want to post about it, but I want everyone to know… my father passed away this past Sunday and I appreciate all of the text, calls and prayers,” Miocic wrote. “Dad you were a boisterous, stubborn, opinionated, ‘told everyone how you felt’ kinda guy.. which I definitely got from you haha.. in the same breath, you were the most soft, gentle loving man (got that from you as well). You cared for others and fiercely protected your family… I appreciate having you for the 40 years I’ve been alive. You may have been half way across the world, but you were always there. Just talking with you & you making sure you showed the kids your cat on FaceTime (even though I was trying to have a serious convo with you) were the best memories…

“I know your up there, being difficult Ofcourse.. so you can be comfortable & watch over us… we love you so much, B, Danielle, Jelica, the kids (aydin, meelah, mateo) Ryan & myself… thank you for being you,” Miocic continued. “Your kids wouldn’t be who they are today if it weren’t for you… I don’t like sharing personal things on social media, but it’s important to remember & celebrate his life and what a wonderful man he was…Rest in peace and I know you’ll be watching over us. Love you Dad.”

via Instagram @stipemiocic

This was a heartbreaking message from Stipe Miocic, who has made no secret about being a family man, with his loved ones being a top priority in his life. There are few things like losing a parent, and this has to be a difficult time for the former champ.

MMA News would like to offer our deepest condolences to Stipe Miocic and his family during this difficult time.