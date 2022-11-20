Watch: The Mac Life’s Oscar Willis Wins MMA Debut

MMA journalist Oscar Willis made a triumphant first appearance in the cage in his amateur debut on Saturday.

Willis took on Jeremiah Benavidez in a lightweight amateur matchup at a Tuff-N-Uff event at the Circa Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The card supported Randy Couture’s Xtreme Couture GI Foundation, raising money for military veterans.

Willis and a few other MMA journalists, including FanSided’s Amy Kaplan, trained in the Alta (formerly known as ‘Wimp 2 Warrior’) 20-week MMA program over the past year. The goal of the program is to transform lives and give participants the skills necessary to potentially compete in an amateur fashion.

One of the graduates was Willis, who made his first walk to the cage and proved prepared and ready for a scrap. He won the fight via a unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x 2)

Oscar Willis Victorious In Amateur MMA Debut

Check out the highlights of Willis’ victory below, courtesy of fellow MMA journalist Alex Behunin.

First Round of Oscar’s fight pic.twitter.com/tSMRfRux7L — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) November 20, 2022

Willis isn’t the only MMA journalist who has made an appearance in the cage. MMA Fighting’s E. Casey Leydon fought at Celtic Gladiator 31 in March and earned a unanimous decision victory.

Willis likely gained a better appreciation for the grind and brutality that MMA fighters go through regularly.

What do you think about Oscar Willis’ first MMA fight?