The Wild World Of Fighting: Terrell Owens, Artem Lobov, & More (11/27/2022)

Derrick Lewis shit all over the UFC‘s plans this weekend and potentially his hotel room. Two hours before the fight was due to take place, long after the broadcast began, the viewing public was informed that as long suspected, Lewis’s stomach was a problem.

Ion Cutelaba and Kennedy Nzechukwu stepped up to headline the card, with Nzechukwu, the bane of MMA writers across the globe, taking the once-feared light-heavyweight out. Vanessa Demopoulos may be the world’s second most dangerous stripper, behind Oscar De La Hoya, as she picked up another successful victory.

PFL Project Pacheco’d

PFL prized asset Kayla Harrison fluffed her lines in her $1 million dollar title match against round-one TUF loser Larissa Pacheco. Pacheco also had a sole UFC bout against Jessica Andrade, which she lost via guillotine choke. Twitter has now smelt the blood in the water and has dug up some old statements of Ali Abdelaziz that could come back to haunt him.

It seems like this is actually gaining traction. Do you really want Ali Abdelaziz to LEAVE the sport? pic.twitter.com/Ud4hHE5POJ — The Fight Hound (@FightHoundTV) November 27, 2022

It can’t be said that the Dominance MMA manager doesn’t care for his fighters, even if it means getting into it with an NYSAC official.

Coach Ali don’t give a fuck. Told the NYSAC ref to fuck off 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yy3xWEVQll — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) November 26, 2022

Paddy And The Pup Who Shit

Paddy Pimblett has now appeared via the only camera we had yet to see him on, the security camera. Unlike most scousers, who usually appear in grainy black-and-white footage on UK’s most wanted type shows for home invasion, Pimblett was more of n advocate for his four-legged friend this time.

Paddy The Baddy being a great citizen pic.twitter.com/TtimxUXD89 — 𝙼𝙼𝙰 𝙼𝚊𝚛𝚌𝚞𝚜 🏝🎄 (@mmamarcuss) November 27, 2022

Paddy “The Baddy” went on to explain that his pooch had taken an almighty shit on her driveway. The problem and reason for the call are that it was closer to spray paint in consistency than your average stool, and he wanted to borrow water to wash away his sins.

Stephens Goes Dahmer On Us

Jeremy Stephens added himself to a few watchlists over the weekend by claiming he had serial killer-like urges. It would be unwise for the brawler to try any actual killing, as only one of every eight attempts would actually result in him delivering.

McGregor Definitely Not On Steroids As He Flips Out At Smith

Conor McGregor had a go at Anthony Smith over some voice notes at The Black Face Inn, claiming that the fighter’s “suspected” broken leg was nothing.

Hahahaah walk it off you little tick. Broken leg my bollox. Embarrassing! https://t.co/JevtXKWw8H — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 26, 2022

McGregor was aggravated by Smith’s claims that McGregor is most probably on steroids. It is a baseless claim, other than McGregor’s humungous growth, refusal of USADA testing, and wolverine-like recovery rate. If you want to prove him wrong, he is living somewhere in the Bermuda triangle on a yacht with Ido Portal and a scouse cocaine dealer named Dave The Rave.

Costa’s Corner

As is becoming customary, Paulo Costa has his exclusive space within the article. Let’s have a look at what he has been up to.

Seemingly convinced Elon Musk is committed to fulfilling his desires, Costa has put forward a list of things he would like the tech mogul to fix, for his pleasure.

Buy all comedian club and fired Brendan schaub — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) November 27, 2022

Please buy Brazil and attach it to Florida — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) November 27, 2022

Please buy a new eye to bisping and give him a retirement [email protected] host — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) November 27, 2022

Elon please buy TikTok and delete it https://t.co/qGj6qDAPmh — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) November 27, 2022

The Brazillian drunkard also offered his opinions on football (soccer for you gun-toting lunatics across the Atlantic). He seemed to long for the days when footballers were real men, and just fucked trans people and did drugs.

Brazilian soccer team were respectable when they had drug dealers to make party’s officials and shemale fucker Like Ronald at 2006 or 2002 . Now they all are feminists or apologize for being straight white . They cannot win wolrd cup sorry . Bring old times back pic.twitter.com/NJUfdjMyug — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) November 24, 2022

Stop asking me to talk about Brazil soccer team I’m Mexican 🇲🇽 — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) November 24, 2022

This was all before taking aim at Colby Covington about his taste for a finger in the ass, Adesanya for his strange-looking titty, and the UFC for giving him a less than 2.5% raise in 5 years.

Much respect 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/R0U4yrOB2l — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) November 26, 2022

Good morning 👉 pic.twitter.com/2HBbtzwDuh — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) November 24, 2022

My reaction when they offer 70 +70 to fight Whittaker in Australia lol 😂 _|_ pic.twitter.com/Yf8qUD0iX9 — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) November 24, 2022

TO? More Like TKO

Terrel Owens might need to add a “K” middle initial to his trademark “TO” nickname after a viral clip of him knocking out a poor fellow went viral. Word has it that the chap was harassing customers in a CVS in Los Angeles. Personally, I think Owens was living out his fantasies of knocking out Donovan McNabb outside of a Philadelphia Eagles locker room.

You can check out the clip below, complete with color commentary.

Former NFL star Terrell Owens knocked out a man outside a CVS in Los Angeles after the guy allegedly harassed people in the store‼️👀

pic.twitter.com/50nCDYT4j1 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 27, 2022

Eat your heart out Chad Ochocinco — TO is now 1-0 as an amateur boxer. Might we see Owens enter the Jake Paul sweepstakes next? Or perhaps avenge fallen NFL comrade Le’Veon Bell by facing Uriah Hall on the undercard?

Lobov A Double Agent As He Sues McGregor

Artem Lobov has bitten the hand that fed him. Lobov intends to sue former life partner Conor McGregor over claims it was the Russian who came up with the idea for the whiskey. McGregor must feel betrayed here after coaching and breaking rules on a season of The Ultimate Fighter in order to ensure Lobov a career.

The 13-15-1 fighter seemed to be McGregor’s most loyal of allies, but it appears Dillon Danis has outdone his fellow meme in at least keeping McGregor’s balls firmly on his chin.

Conor McGregor gave Artem Lobov a career in the UFC and BKFC, and even got arrested for him for the Khabib incident. pic.twitter.com/IVYF3Ci63f — Burner ☘️ (@McGregorsBurned) November 23, 2022

The Internet Is Wild

Ariel Helwani finally caught up with Darren Till at a football match this weekend…

in the Altay-Goztepe match, a fan stormed the pitch to hit the goalkeeper with a corner flag…😳

pic.twitter.com/Zph4E2kORN — george (@StokeyyG2) November 27, 2022

The UFC’s resident genius Tony Ferguson dropped by Harvard to pick up his degree, presumably at gunpoint.

“A Man Cannot Discover New Oceans Unless He Has The Courage To Lose Sight Of The Shore” B# Sharp 🎶 Crew🍃- Champ 🚣‍♂️💨🍃 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽

Cambridge, MA # Harvard🏫University 🤼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/UrFR6kk5nC — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) November 26, 2022

I mean if i were to tell you that this was the cast of an early 2000’s reality dating show, would you argue?

Stronger🙅‍♂️Crossover Than🏀💨🍃Iverson 📈 Thank🙏You @HarvardHBS @anitaelberse & a few others for making this possible 💯 “Opportunities Exist When We Create Them” -Champ 📚 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # 🚣‍♂️💨🍃 # extra🥇credit # Back2Work # Hashtag You’re It 🤝 pic.twitter.com/sRJlVyOGRd — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) November 26, 2022

An unwanted karate preacher got the crap beaten out of him by a guy who looks like he pays his taxes but also has been trying very hard not to strangle his wife for 13 years.

The 'Internet Karate Kid' shows up to his first #MMA Training session and ties to teach the coach… It goes terribly wrong… 😮🤣 pic.twitter.com/dGAHcjD5dg — Fight Haven (@FightHaven) November 26, 2022

That’s all for this week’s edition, tune in next week for another round-up of the bizarre side of MMA in The Wild World Of Fighting. Send any suggestions to @WhatsTheOddsMMA on Twitter.