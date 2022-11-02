TJ Dillashaw Responds To Cody Garbrandt’s Recent Callout

Former two-time UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw has responded to Cody Garbrandt’s recent pitch of a trilogy.

Dillashaw lost to Aljamain Sterling via second-round TKO at UFC 280 just weeks ago. He fought with a shoulder injury that he revealed after the fight and re-aggravated during the fight.

Dillashaw intends to keep fighting once he returns to full health. He may undergo surgery on his injured shoulder although an initial prognosis hasn’t been made for how long he’ll be sidelined.

As Dillashaw begins the road to recovery, he has a willing opponent for his return in Garbrandt. Earlier this week, Garbrandt mocked Dillashaw for his injury and made the case for a trilogy fight between the two former champions.

Just days after Garbrandt’s callout, Dillashaw replied to the tweet.

TJ Dillashaw Dismisses Cody Garbrandt’s Trilogy Pitch

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Dillashaw gave a less-than-flattered response to Garbrandt.

“I don’t even look into it. That makes zero sense to me at all,” Dillashaw replied. “How is that guy even still in the UFC? He’s lost five of his last six fights; I’m fighting for world titles. It’s a reach. I mean, he’ll probably have two losses again before I even come back, so it won’t even be worthy my effort.”

Dillashaw began his second stint as bantamweight champion by finishing Garbrandt at UFC 217. He would then defeat Garbrandt in an immediate rematch at UFC 227, earning a first-round knockout.

While Garbrandt has mocked Dillashaw’s injury, Dillashaw recently admitted he fought and defeated Garbrandt with two blown shoulders. He claimed he hurt one of his shoulders during a coach challenge while filming The Ultimate Fighter 25 alongside Garbrandt.

When Dillashaw returns to the Octagon, it appears Garbrandt isn’t on his list of potential adversaries. He still feels he can earn another title shot and thinks a win over Garbrandt, who has lost five of his last six, wouldn’t support that goal.

