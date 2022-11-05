TJ Dillashaw Responds To Dana White’s UFC 280 Injury Remarks

TJ Dillashaw has responded to UFC President Dana White‘s post-UFC 280 concerns about the lack of communication regarding his injury.

Dillashaw fell short of becoming a three-time bantamweight champion in a loss to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280. After dislocating his shoulder early on in the fight, he couldn’t deal with Sterling’s grappling and the referee stopped the fight in Round 2.

In his post-fight Octagon interview, Dillashaw revealed a pre-existing shoulder injury that he decided to fight with at UFC 280. Fans and pundits criticized him for competing.

Dillashaw admitted that he regretted potentially holding up the division and not allowing another top contender to compete. Sterling will take some time off before returning next year.

In his post-fight press conference, White revealed that the promotion wasn’t aware of Dillashaw’s shoulder ailment. He called it “a problem” that the commission wasn’t aware of it either.

TJ Dillashaw Doesn’t Regret Not Communicating With UFC About Injury

Zuffa LLC and Yahoo! Sports

During a recent interview on The MMA Hour, Dillashaw responded to White’s remarks.

“No, because you don’t know if they’re gonna pull you from the fight,” Dillashaw said. “I had a very small camp. I kind of do it in general anyways now just because I’ve gotten to the top, know what I need and the guys I need around me. But especially with a hurt shoulder, we wanted to bring in guys that were gonna try to wrestle me, get me down. I don’t want to bring in anyone new because I didn’t want the word spreading what was going on with my shoulder. I wanted no one [to know]…because I didn’t want to get pulled from the fight, have it slip into the cracks and somehow his camp finding out about it…

“That’s why I talked an extra amount of shit about him being so boring and only wrestling, because I wanted him to strike with me,” Dillashaw continued. “I wanted him to stay on his feet. He said he was going to scrap, but I should have bet in within 30 seconds he was gonna shoot because let’s be honest, that’s what he’s going to do.”

Dillashaw’s shoulder injury isn’t the only recent medical issue. After a two-year USADA suspension, he suffered a significant knee injury against Cory Sandhagen.

Dillashaw could miss at least a year as he recovers from this latest injury. He’s suffered defeats in two of his last three fights.

Dillashaw isn’t the only MMA fighter to fight hurt, but White’s issues seem to stem from the lack of communication. Despite the setback, the former 135lb champion doesn’t regret going forward with the fight.

