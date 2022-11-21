Tuff-N-Uff 130 Ends With Chaotic Post-Fight Melee

The Tuff-N-Uff 130 main event between former UFC fighter Maki Pitolo and Daniel Compton extended into the post-fight festivities.

Compton submitted Pitolo in Round 3 of their fight on Saturday in Las Vegas. It was a back-and-forth battle leading up to the fight’s conclusion between two veterans.

There didn’t appear to be any significant bad blood leading up to the main event, although that quickly changed just seconds after Compton’s win. After having words with some of Pitolo’s fans sitting cageside, Compton left the cage and chaos ensued.

Daniel Compton Goes After Maki Pitolo’s Team After Tuff-N-Uff 130

Watch below as Compton bursts out of the cage to confront Pitolo’s team.

Some post-fight shenanigans happened at Tuff-N-Uff 130 in Las Vegas.

Daniel Compton jumped the cage and went after his opponent’s crew.pic.twitter.com/fjIupEM5ql — MMA mania (@mmamania) November 21, 2022

It’s uncertain what exactly was said that led to the near-riot at Circa Resort & Casino.

Compton entered the fight off of four straight victories. This includes a split decision win over Billy Elekana at LFA 137.

Pitolo was released by the UFC following four straight losses in the Octagon. Entering Tuff-N-Uff 130, he got back on track with back-to-back wins in Tuff-N-Uff and Eagle FC.

It was an unfortunate end to an exciting night of fights at Tuff-N-Uff 130 and it’s unclear if punishments will be issued as a result of the scuffle.

Earlier in the evening, MMA journalist Oscar Willis won his amateur MMA debut via a unanimous decision.

What is your reaction to this Tuff-N-Uff 130 brawl?