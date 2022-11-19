Video: Watch The Biggest Highlights From UFC 281 In Slow Motion

One week ago today, UFC 281 took place from Madison Square Garden in New York City, and now you can relive the biggest moments in slow motion!

In the main event, Israel Adesanya attempted to defend the middleweight title for the sixth time against his old kickboxing foe Alex Pereira. Pereira would uncrown Adesanya in somewhat controversial fashion, with Adesanya and some spectators arguing that it was a premature stoppage.

In the co-main, Zhang Weili replaced Carla Esparza as the new two-time UFC strawweight champion, and she did so in dominant fashion. Also on the card was the FOTN winner between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler along with a plethora of finishes, including each of the above fights.

It also marked the last time Frankie Edgar will compete in the Octagon, with the UFC legend losing via first-round TKO to Chris Gutiérrez.

If you missed out on UFC 281, you can relive all the results and highlights from the event right here and also read our positives and negatives from the card here.

Finally, you can check out all the biggest moments from UFC 281 in slow motion in the video below, courtesy of the UFC!

What was your favorite highlight from UFC 281?