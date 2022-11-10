UFC 281 Pre-Fight Press Conference Highlights & Faceoffs

The UFC 281 pre-fight press conference has wrapped up, and MMA News has the biggest moments from the event as well as the faceoffs involving the combatants on tomorrow’s main card!

At UFC 281, Israel Adesanya will face Alex Pereira for the first time in MMA but for the third time in his combat sports career. The UFC’s countdown video documented the storied past between these two warriors, and they also hyped up the other title bout between strawweight champion Carla Esparza and her opponent, Zhang Weili. It also prepared fans for the “people’s main event” between reliable lightweight bangers Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler.

Also on the main card will be Frankie Edgar, who will be competing in his final career bout against Chris Gutierrez; and Dan Hooker trying to return to the win column against the streaking Claudio Puelles.

Three members of our expert staff contributed with their official predictions for the main card. In case you missed it, you can read their picks right here!

Each of the above fighters were on hand for the UFC 281 pre-fight press conference. You can catch some of the highlights below followed by the faceoffs and full replay.

Press Conference Highlights

The champ has the whole CKB army in his corner for Saturday ⚔️



@Stylebender | #UFC281 | Saturday

The champ is ready to let her actions do the talking Saturday night 👊



@CarlaEsparza1 | #UFC281 | Saturday

Things are starting to heat up between our main event 👀



#UFC281 | Saturday

Both men are prepared for wherever the fight goes 👊



#UFC281 | Saturday

Faceoffs

Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles

Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez

Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler

Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili

Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

Extended Highlights

You can catch the extended highlights from the UFC 281 pre-fight press conference below!

UFC 281 Pre-Fight Press Conference Full Replay

Finally, you can catch the full, uncut replay to tonight’s pre-fight press conference down below!

Be sure to keep it locked right here on MMANews.com for continued coverage of UFC 281 leading up to, during, and after the big event!