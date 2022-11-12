UFC 281 Final Preview, Faceoffs, & Betting Odds

UFC 281 takes place tomorrow night, and MMA News is here to get you hyped with a final preview, including the pre-fight faceoffs and betting odds!

In the main event, UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya will look to turn in his sixth official title defense against old kickboxing rival Alex Pereira. The co-main event will feature Carla Esparza defending her strawweight title against former champion Zhang Weili. And of course, right before the title fights, fans will be treated to the “people’s main event” between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler.

In the other lightweight bout, #12-ranked Dan Hooker against the streaking Claudio Puelles. Additionally, former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar will have his retirement bout against Chris Gutierrez in a bantamweight bout.

Each of the above fights were predicted by three members of our expert staff. Also, our Drew Beaupré has broken down the Sleeper Scrap of the Week between Julio Arce and Montel Jackson.

UFC 281 Final Faceoffs & Odds

Below, you can view the final faceoffs and betting odds for the entire UFC 281 lineup.

Carlos Ulberg (-128) vs. Nicolae Negumereanu (+108)

Light heavyweights ready to light up #UFC281’s opening bout ⚡️@UlbergCarlos vs Nicolae Negumereanu



[ Early Prelims on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/4v7zpMstib — UFC (@ufc) November 11, 2022

Julio Arce (+174) vs. Montel Jackson (-204)

Mike Trizano (+151) vs. Seung Woo Choi (-176)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (-114) vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez (-106)

Matt Frevola (+130) vs. Ottman Azaitar (-150)

Weillington Turman (+165) vs. Andre Petroski (-190)

Kicking off the ESPNews prelims in the MW division!@PetroskiAndre vs @TurmanMMA



[ #UFC281 Prelims LIVE on ESPNews ] pic.twitter.com/CGTItg9DGq — UFC (@ufc) November 11, 2022

Erin Blanchfield (-405) vs. Molly McCann (+305)

Two of the division’s fastest rising fighters, one incredible bout 👊@Blanchfield_MMA vs @MeatballMolly



[ #UFC281 Prelims LIVE on ESPNews ] pic.twitter.com/7LDgV7nBui — UFC (@ufc) November 11, 2022

Ryan Spann (+180) vs. Dominick Reyes (-210)

Brad Riddell (+103) vs. Renato Moicano (-123)

Dan Hooker (-141) vs. Claudio Puelles (+121)

Frankie Edgar (+210) vs. Chris Gutierrez (-245)

Dustin Poirier (-235) vs. Michael Chandler (+200)

Zhang Weili (-330) vs. Carla Esparza (+270)

Israel Adesanya (-225) vs. Alex Pereira (+190)

It doesn't get much bigger than this 🍿@Stylebender defends his title against @AlexPereiraUFC on the world's largest stage!



[ #UFC281 | Tomorrow | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/nzONUJLFtk ] pic.twitter.com/okQtTtGwvv — UFC (@ufc) November 11, 2022

Be sure to keep it locked right here on MMANews.com tomorrow for full coverage of the UFC 281 event!