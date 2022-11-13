UFC 281 Results & Highlights: Pereira TKOs Adesanya

UFC 281 took place tonight from Madison Square Garden in New York City, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

In the main event, Israel Adesanya attempted to defend his middleweight crown for the sixth time against his old kickboxing foe Alex Pereira. While in the co-main, strawweight queen Carla Esparza took on former champ Zhang Weili.

The stacked main card also saw top-5 lightweights Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler clash; Dan Hooker took on the surging Claudio Puelles in a lightweight bout; and veteran Frankie Edgar fought for the last time against Chris Gutierrez in a bantamweight matchup.

Catch all the UFC 281 highlights and results below!

Early Preliminary Card Highlights

Carlos Ulberg def. Nicolae Negumereanu

Carlos Ulberg got UFC 281 off to a bang with a first-round KO of Nicolae Negumereanu in their light heavyweight bout. Catch the finish below.

THAT'S HOW YOU START A FIGHT CARD 💥 #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/pHQ3jfDyPW — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 12, 2022

Michael Trizano def. Seungwoo Choi

In a wild back-and-forth featherweight encounter, Michael Trizano earned a first-round TKO of Seungwoo Choi. Catch the finish below.

BIG left hook by the native New Yorker 🗽 #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/mWwQnlyY60 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 13, 2022

Matt Frevola def. Ottman Azaitar

In this lightweight bout, Matt Frevola earned a stunning first-round KO of Ottman Azaitar. Catch the finish below.

Preliminary Card Highlights

Erin Blanchfield def. Molly McCann

In this women’s flyweight bout, Erin Blanchfield made a statement with a first-round kimura submission of Molly McCann. Catch the finish below.

Still undefeated in the Octagon! @blanchfield_mma moves to 4-0 in the UFC with a DOMINANT victory at #UFC281 💪 pic.twitter.com/30t74g5SJX — UFC (@ufc) November 13, 2022

Ryan Spann def. Dominick Reyes

Ryan Spann took just over a minute to KO Dominick Reyes in this light heavyweight clash. Catch the finish below.

SUPERMAN SPANN PUT HIM TO SLEEP 😴 #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/Zi7gCOE2us — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 13, 2022

Renato Moicano def. Brad Riddell

This lightweight bout delivered the sixth first-round finish of the card, with Renato Moicano impressively submitting Brad Riddell with a rear-naked choke. Catch the finish below.

MOICANO GETS THE SUB IN ROUND ONE 😤 #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/6lmwbzRMaA — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 13, 2022

Main Card Highlights

Dan Hooker def. Claudio Puelles

In this lightweight bout, Dan Hooker got back in the win column with a TKO of Claudio Puelles.

Round one saw Puelles attempt a heel hook submission, but Hooker managed to survived. Then in round two, Hooker had continued success landing stinging strikes and kicks, before he dropped Puelles with a body kick to earn a TKO. Catch the highlights below.

Chris Gutierrez def. Frankie Edgar

In this bantamweight bout, Chris Gutierrez pulled off a devastating flying knee KO of Frankie Edgar. Catch the finish below.

Dustin Poirier def. Michael Chandler

In a contender for fight of the year, Dustin Poirier got it done with a rear-naked choke of Michael Chandler.

In a wild, back-and-forth round one, Chandler landed huge bombs on Poirier and a couple of massive takedowns, but Poirier survived to respond with brutal strikes and elbows that almost put Chandler out.

In round two, Chandler got the takedown early and keep Poirier on the canvas for the rest of the round, landing savage ground strikes. Then in round three, Poirier reversed a takedown to take Chandler’s back and sink in a rear-naked choke. Catch the highlights below.

THE DIAMOND GETS IT DONE IN AN INSTANT CLASSIC 💎 #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/56vHlHqfaI — UFC (@ufc) November 13, 2022

Zhang Weili def. Carla Esparza

In the co-main, Zhang Weili regained the UFC strawweight title with a submission win over Carla Esparza.

Round one featured some blistering scrambles, with Zhang getting the better of them and landing some brutal strikes. Then in round two, Zhang reversed a takedown to take Esparza’s back and sink in a rear-naked choke. Catch the highlights below.

A dream come true for @MMAWeili to recapture her strawweight crown 👑 #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/uuLbDF4OeQ — UFC (@ufc) November 13, 2022

Alex Pereira def. Israel Adesanya

In the main event, Alex Pereira came from behind to TKO Israel Adesanya and win the middleweight title.

In round one, Adesanya landed a huge right that almost put Pereira away at the buzzer. Round two saw both fighters land some brutal strikes, with Pereira getting the takedown right at the end. In round three, Israel got the takedown and took Pereira’s back, before landing some brutal ground strikes.

In round four, Adesanya had continued success landing strikes and smothering Pereira in the clinch. Then in the final round, Pereira unloaded on Adesanya against the fence to earn a TKO. Catch all the highlights below.

Pereira scores the takedown late in Round 2! #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/eojcVi97gm — UFC (@ufc) November 13, 2022

UFC 281 Main Card

Main Event – Middleweight Title Bout: Alex Pereira def. Israel Adesanya via TKO: R5, 2.01

Co-Main Event – Women’s Strawweight Title Bout: Zhang Weili def. Carla Esparza via submission: R2, 1.05

Lightweight Bout: Dustin Poirier def. Michael Chandler via submission: R3, 2.00

Bantamweight Bout: Chris Gutierrez def. Frankie Edgar via KO: R1, 2.01

Lightweight Bout: Dan Hooker def. Claudio Puelles via TKO: R2, 4.06

UFC 281 Preliminary Card

Lightweight Bout: Renato Moicano def. Brad Riddell via submission: R1, 3.20

Light Heavyweight Bout: Ryan Spann def. Dominick Reyes via KO: R1, 1.20

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Erin Blanchfield def. Molly McCann via submission: R1, 3.37

Middleweight Bout: Andre Petroski def. Wellington Turman via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28)

Early Preliminary Card

Lightweight Bout: Matt Frevola def. Ottman Azaitar via KO: R1, 2.30

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Karolina Kowalkiewicz def. Silvana Gomez Juarez via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Featherweight Bout: Michael Trizano def. Seungwoo Choi via TKO: R1, 4.51

Bantamweight Bout: Montel Jackson def. Julio Arce via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Carlos Ulberg def. Nicolae Negumereanu via KO: R1, 3.44