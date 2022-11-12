UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira Results & Highlights

UFC 281 takes place tonight from Madison Square Garden in New York City, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

In the main event, Israel Adesanya will attempt to defend his middleweight crown for the sixth time against his old kickboxing foe Alex Pereira. While in the co-main, strawweight queen Carla Esparza will take on former champ Zhang Weili.

The stacked main card will also see top-5 lightweights Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler clash; Dan Hooker will take on the surging Claudio Puelles in a lightweight bout; and veteran Frankie Edgar will fight for the last time against Chris Gutierrez in a bantamweight matchup.

And don’t forget to catch the early prelims, which will feature our Sleeper Scrap of the Week between Julio Arce and Montel Jackson.

The early prelims begin at 6:00 PM ET, the prelims at 8:00 PM ET, and the main card at 10:00 PM ET. At the weigh-ins, two fighters missed weight. Ryan Spann and Michael Trizano, who will both fight on the prelims, missed their target and will be fined 20% of their purses.

Make sure to check out the MMA News staff predictions for the main event. You can also view the highlights and faceoffs from the pre-fight press conference and the UFC 281 Countdown video as well as our final comprehensive preview here, which includes the final faceoffs.

You can follow all the UFC 281 highlights and results as they happen below!

UFC 281 Main Card (10:00 PM EST, PPV)

Main Event – Middleweight Title Bout: Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira

Co-Main Event – Women’s Strawweight Title Bout: Carla Esparza vs Zhang Weili

Lightweight Bout: Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler

Bantamweight Bout: Frankie Edgar vs Chris Gutierrez

Lightweight Bout 3 Rounds: Dan Hooker vs Claudio Puelles

UFC 281 Preliminary Card (8:00 PM EST, ESPN+/ESPNEWS)

Lightweight Bout: Brad Riddell vs Renato Moicano

Light Heavyweight Bout: Dominick Reyes vs Ryan Spann

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Erin Blanchfield vs Molly McCann

Middleweight Bout: Andre Petroski vs Wellington Turman

Early Preliminary Card (6:00 PM EST, ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass)

Lightweight Bout: Matt Frevola vs Ottman Azaitar

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs Silvana Gomez Juarez

Featherweight Bout: Michael Trizano vs Seungwoo Choi

Bantamweight Bout: Julio Arce vs Montel Jackson

Light Heavyweight Bout: Carlos Ulberg vs Nicolae Negumereanu