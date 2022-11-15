UFC 281 Scorecard Decision Delay Explained In NYSAC Statement

The New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) has clarified the confusing scorecard debacle of Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Silvana Gómez Juárez.

Kowalkiewicz outlasted Juárez via a unanimous decision in the UFC 281 clash. It was a back-and-forth war with Kowalkiewicz showcasing her improved ground game and high-level experience in the Octagon.

An exciting night at UFC 281 wasn’t without at least one odd moment. As Kowalkiewicz and Juárez awaited the official decision, an NYSAC official had to re-tally the scores before Bruce Buffer could announce Kowalkiewicz as the winner.

Luckily, an official caught the written error, and the crisis was averted. But, that didn’t stop many from wondering what exactly happened that led to the delay.

NYSAC Explains Karolina Kowalkiewicz/Silvana Gomez Juarez Scorecard Delay

In a statement to MMA Junkie, NYSAC spokesman Mercedes Padilla explained the odd scorecard debacle for Kowalkiewicz vs. Juárez.

“The official result announced in the ring at the conclusion of the Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez bout during UFC 281 was correct; Karolina Kowalkiewicz won by Unanimous Decision,” Padilla said. “The adjustment made just prior to Bruce Buffer’s announcement of the result corrected an initial transcription error made on the consolidated tally sheet. The New York State Athletic Commission staff quickly identified the error, and acted promptly to correct it before the final results were announced.”

Kowalkiewicz has now won back-to-back fights following a five-fight losing streak in the strawweight division. She challenged Joanna Jędrzejczyk for the belt at UFC 205.

Juárez has lost three of her last four fights, with her long victory coming against Liang Na at UFC 275.

NYSAC, which regulated MMA in 2016, was able to avoid a near-disaster for all parties involved. Luckily, the correct result was announced and the integrity surrounding the fight was kept intact.

All quotes from MMA Junkie