Fighters React To UFC 281 Scorecard Debacle

Karolina Kowalkiewicz won a hard-fought unanimous decision over Silvana Gómez Juárez at UFC 281, but there was a brief period of confusion prior to her being declared the winner.

The two strawweights met on the prelims of UFC 281 at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, and Kowalkiewicz initially took control of the fight with an early takedown. The Polish fighter kept Gómez Juárez on the mat for the majority of the first round, but the Argentinian came out as the more aggressive striker in the second round.

Although Kowalkiewicz was unable to score another takedown and dominate Gómez Juárez the way she had early on, the former title challenger had enough success on the feet where the fight remained razor-close well into the third round.

A late slip from Gómez Juárez looked like it might provide Kowalkiewicz a chance to take her back again, but the two women returned to striking until the final bell sounded.

Given how close the second and third rounds were, it would have been no surprise for the judges to have some difficulty scoring the bout. What was a surprise was when edits were apparently being made to the final card inside the cage before Kowalkiewicz was eventually declared the winner.

Fighters React To Scorecard Debacle

There were plenty of reactions to Kowalkiewicz earning her second-straight win, but a lot of her fellow fighters were preoccupied with figuring out why the scorecard was being edited inside the cage prior to the decision.

What’s going on right now #UFC281 — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) November 13, 2022

Yo is Vince McMahon involved 🤣 https://t.co/mhR9mtfQoA — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) November 13, 2022

What is going on??? They can change the scores after the fact? #ufc281 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) November 13, 2022

So did we find out what the commissioner was doin just now? — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) November 13, 2022

Wait wtf just happened 😐 — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) November 13, 2022

Check out the full results and highlights from UFC 281 here, including Kowalkiewicz’s decision win over Gómez Juárez!